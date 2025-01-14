News 9

Running craze despite cold

[Anchor]

The running craze is still going strong in the new year of 2025.

Even in the icy cold wave with a perceived temperature below minus 15 degrees Celsius, there are enthusiasts who cannot stop running.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with them.

[Report]

At 8 PM, when the temperature dropped to minus 10 degrees.

Young people in their 20s and 30s start to gather one by one at Yangjaecheon in Seoul.

The reason they came out despite the severe cold is to run.

This is the coldest weather of the winter so far.

There are young people who continue to run even in this cold wave.

Let's go meet them.

[Kim Dong-hyun/WDS Running Crew Member: "I regularly run after work, so I can't take a break even if it's cold. When I come out, it’s actually not that cold."]

I decided to personally experience the charm of running that makes one forget the cold.

I will also run about 6km with them.

["Are you ready? Let's go. Fighting!"]

["(Are you all coming after work?) It's nice to see so many people out today despite the cold wave."]

The small sense of achievement every day is the biggest reason for running.

["When I run, I always feel like whatever I did wrong that day is forgiven."]

My breath is visible, but my face is covered in sweat.

Even with a perceived temperature of minus 15 degrees, I don't feel cold while running.

My ears are a bit chilly.

It's absolutely forbidden to disturb pedestrians walking by.

["Caution for pedestrians on the right, caution for pedestrians!"]

Shouting "fighting" and running together, the 6km that felt long was completed in one go.

I successfully finished running!

Everyone, the weather is just an excuse.

Come out and run!

For the youth who are becoming more disciplined, running is emerging as the best hobby to train both body and mind.

[Ahn Jin-wook/Running Enthusiast: "Until six months ago, I weighed 120kg, but now I've lost down to the low 90s. I am very grateful for the group."]

KBS is also planning to hold a marathon event in the heart of Seoul in September, when autumn begins, to spread the charm of running.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

