[News Today] PRES. SECURITY TEAM URGED TO COMPLY

[LEAD]

The Corruption Investigation Office and police are preparing to enforce an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol. They're currently pressing and persuading the Presidential Security Service to cooperate.



[REPORT]

Two days ago, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials sent a notice to the Presidential Security Service and the defense ministry.



It was a warning of possible criminal and civil punishment for hampering the arrest warrant enforcement.



Oh Dong-woon / Chief prosecutor, CIO (Jan. 9)

Blocking arrest warrant execution under the pretext of the right to security is

an illegal act that shakes the foundation of the law.



However, the CIO's message also sought to persuade the presidential security team to comply by saying there will be no legal responsibility for disobeying illegitimate orders to block warrant execution.



The CIO is apparently using both pressure and persuasion on the Presidential Security Service, where signs of internal disunity have been detected lately over the presidential arrest warrant execution.



President Yoon's attorneys blasted the police for abusing their investigative powers by summoning the presidential security team's executives one after another.



They have also denied the speculation that President Yoon ordered his security service to use weapons to prevent his arrest warrant execution.



Seok Dong-hyeon / President Yoon's lawyer

It's about following the rule of law. The security service officials are doing their best to fulfill their obligations.



Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk issued a public statement on Tuesday morning and said the presidential office may consider having President Yoon undergo investigation in a third-party location.