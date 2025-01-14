[News Today] 8 MORE DANGEROUS LOCALIZERS FOUND

입력 2025-01-14 16:11:20 수정 2025-01-14 16:11:33 News Today





[LEAD]

Following the recent Jeju Air plane crash, the government has surveyed and reported on the landing guidance systems at airports nationwide. The findings indicate that eight localizers at six airports, including Gimhae and Jeju, share a similar problematic design of concrete mounds.



[REPORT]

A localizer at the end of the runway at Muan Airport. At the bottom was a 2-meter tall mound covering a concrete structure underneath.



It is blamed for contributing to the deadly crash at the airport last month.Similar localizers have been found at other airports in the nation.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has conducted an inspection on 13 airports nationwide, excluding Muan Airport. It has found eight localizers of a similar structure at six of the inspected airports, including Gwangju, Gimhae and Jeju airports.



Gwangju, Yeosu and Pohang Gyeongju airports were found to have one concrete mound each, similar to the one found at the Muan Airport.



Gimhae and Sacheon airports each had two concrete structures standing less than one meter tall.



A sturdy H-shaped steel structure was found at Jeju Airport.



The transport ministry believes the localizers, which protrude above the ground, pose a high risk of airplanes crashing into them after landing on runways.



Prof. Kim Kwang-il / Dept. of Aviation Operations, Silla Univ.

Concrete structures should be installed underground to prevent them from obstructing airplanes. Poles installed above the ground should be built with easily breakable materials.



All of the structures found during the inspection are located outside of the safety areas at the end of runways.



The transport ministry had largely maintained that localizers outside of runway safety areas did not need to be built with easily breakable materials. However, after the recent tragedy, it decided to modify the relevant regulations.



The ministry is considering burying the localizers in question underground, and plans to complete their re-installation within this year.