[News Today] “NK CASUALTIES HIT 3,000 IN RUSSIA”
[LEAD]
The National Intelligence Service reports that casualties among North Korean troops in the Ukraine war have now reached about 3,000. With casualties rising, there's growing speculation about what North Korea will demand in return for its military support. Possible discussions about a visit to Russia by Chairman Kim Jong-un are also being considered.
[REPORT]
In a report to the parliamentary intelligence committee, the National Intelligence Service said that some 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and 2,700 wounded in Kursk while fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine.
The numbers of both the killed and injured more than tripled, compared to last month's report to the National Assembly.
The NIS explained that North Korean soldiers lack skills to fight in modern warfare so they meaninglessly fire shots at distant drones and carry out strikes without firepower support from the rear.
The North Korean casualties have also increased due to Russia's utilization of the soldiers.
In notes left by fallen North Korean soldiers, it says they were urged to commit suicide before being captured. Some soldiers expressed expectations to join the Workers' Party and receive a pardon.
Lee Seong-kweun / People Power Party
One soldier, as he was about to be captured by Ukrainians, shouted Kim Jong-un's name and attempted to take his life with a grenade. He was shot to death.
The NIS predicted that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will likely visit Russia in the first half of this year in order to receive military and economic rewards in return for the deployment of North Korean troops.
According to the NIS, the two North Korean soldiers recently captured by Ukraine belong to the Reconnaissance General Bureau. The spy agency added that although they have not yet expressed willingness to come to South Korea, it will actively discuss with the Ukrainian government if they would want to defect.
Park Sun-won/ Democratic Party
It remains to be seen how the NIS and Ukraine's intelligence agencies will handle this issue.
The unification ministry said that it is necessary to review international law and discuss with countries concerned before deciding on whether or not to bring the North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea.
