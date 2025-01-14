News Today

[News Today] “NK CASUALTIES HIT 3,000 IN RUSSIA”

입력 2025.01.14 (16:14) 수정 2025.01.14 (16:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The National Intelligence Service reports that casualties among North Korean troops in the Ukraine war have now reached about 3,000. With casualties rising, there's growing speculation about what North Korea will demand in return for its military support. Possible discussions about a visit to Russia by Chairman Kim Jong-un are also being considered.

[REPORT]
In a report to the parliamentary intelligence committee, the National Intelligence Service said that some 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and 2,700 wounded in Kursk while fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The numbers of both the killed and injured more than tripled, compared to last month's report to the National Assembly.

The NIS explained that North Korean soldiers lack skills to fight in modern warfare so they meaninglessly fire shots at distant drones and carry out strikes without firepower support from the rear.

The North Korean casualties have also increased due to Russia's utilization of the soldiers.

In notes left by fallen North Korean soldiers, it says they were urged to commit suicide before being captured. Some soldiers expressed expectations to join the Workers' Party and receive a pardon.

Lee Seong-kweun / People Power Party
One soldier, as he was about to be captured by Ukrainians, shouted Kim Jong-un's name and attempted to take his life with a grenade. He was shot to death.

The NIS predicted that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will likely visit Russia in the first half of this year in order to receive military and economic rewards in return for the deployment of North Korean troops.

According to the NIS, the two North Korean soldiers recently captured by Ukraine belong to the Reconnaissance General Bureau. The spy agency added that although they have not yet expressed willingness to come to South Korea, it will actively discuss with the Ukrainian government if they would want to defect.

Park Sun-won/ Democratic Party
It remains to be seen how the NIS and Ukraine's intelligence agencies will handle this issue.

The unification ministry said that it is necessary to review international law and discuss with countries concerned before deciding on whether or not to bring the North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “NK CASUALTIES HIT 3,000 IN RUSSIA”
    • 입력 2025-01-14 16:14:17
    • 수정2025-01-14 16:15:22
    News Today

[LEAD]
The National Intelligence Service reports that casualties among North Korean troops in the Ukraine war have now reached about 3,000. With casualties rising, there's growing speculation about what North Korea will demand in return for its military support. Possible discussions about a visit to Russia by Chairman Kim Jong-un are also being considered.

[REPORT]
In a report to the parliamentary intelligence committee, the National Intelligence Service said that some 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and 2,700 wounded in Kursk while fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The numbers of both the killed and injured more than tripled, compared to last month's report to the National Assembly.

The NIS explained that North Korean soldiers lack skills to fight in modern warfare so they meaninglessly fire shots at distant drones and carry out strikes without firepower support from the rear.

The North Korean casualties have also increased due to Russia's utilization of the soldiers.

In notes left by fallen North Korean soldiers, it says they were urged to commit suicide before being captured. Some soldiers expressed expectations to join the Workers' Party and receive a pardon.

Lee Seong-kweun / People Power Party
One soldier, as he was about to be captured by Ukrainians, shouted Kim Jong-un's name and attempted to take his life with a grenade. He was shot to death.

The NIS predicted that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will likely visit Russia in the first half of this year in order to receive military and economic rewards in return for the deployment of North Korean troops.

According to the NIS, the two North Korean soldiers recently captured by Ukraine belong to the Reconnaissance General Bureau. The spy agency added that although they have not yet expressed willingness to come to South Korea, it will actively discuss with the Ukrainian government if they would want to defect.

Park Sun-won/ Democratic Party
It remains to be seen how the NIS and Ukraine's intelligence agencies will handle this issue.

The unification ministry said that it is necessary to review international law and discuss with countries concerned before deciding on whether or not to bring the North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 내란혐의 국조특위, 윤석열 대통령 등 청문회 증인 채택

[속보] 내란혐의 국조특위, 윤석열 대통령 등 청문회 증인 채택
민주당 “여당 자체 특검법 발의하면 논의 시작…목요일 본회의 처리도 가능”

민주당 “여당 자체 특검법 발의하면 논의 시작…목요일 본회의 처리도 가능”
국민의힘, “비상계엄 특검법 <br>발의…야당과 특검법 협의”

국민의힘, “비상계엄 특검법 발의…야당과 특검법 협의”
‘윤 대통령 탄핵심판’ 첫 재판 4분 만에 종료…“재판관 기피신청은 기각”

‘윤 대통령 탄핵심판’ 첫 재판 4분 만에 종료…“재판관 기피신청은 기각”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.