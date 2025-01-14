News Today

[News Today] TRUMP’S NK POLICY IN 2ND TERM

입력 2025.01.14 (16:14) 수정 2025.01.14 (16:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Next week marks the onset of President Trump's second term. The National Intelligence Service has informed Congress that President-elect Trump will continue dialogue with North Korea. Concerns are also surfacing about potential 'small deals,' like nuclear freezes or arms reductions, that may be on the table.

[REPORT]
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held three meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his first term.

Despite the collapse of denuclearization talks, they exchanged letters and boasted good relations.

Donald Trump / U.S. President-elect (Dec. 16, 2024)
North Korea, another man I get along with very well. I'm the only one that does.

The National Intelligence Service believes that Trump sees this as a key achivement of his first term and will likely seek to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.

It cited the appointments of close aides Richard Grenell and Alex Wong, who were deeply involved in the Singapore summit.

But the problem is that North Korea has changed.

It has significantly advanced its nuclear and missile capabilities with strong support from Russia.

This is why concerns are rising that the second Trump administration, eager for quick results, might be tempted to reach small deals with the North, which has significantly raised the bar for negotiations.

Additionally, there are views that South Korea’s role in the North Korea-U.S. dialogue will be far more limited compared to Trump’s first term, posing another challenge to overcome.

Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Kyungnam University
Trump's second term will likely focus on countering China. South Korea should leverage this to maintain close S. Korea-U.S. cooperation while defining its role.

Experts stress the need for close Washington-Seoul coordination and thorough preparation to prevent a one-sided North Korea-U.S. nuclear deal excluding South Korea.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] TRUMP’S NK POLICY IN 2ND TERM
    • 입력 2025-01-14 16:14:37
    • 수정2025-01-14 16:15:31
    News Today

[LEAD]
Next week marks the onset of President Trump's second term. The National Intelligence Service has informed Congress that President-elect Trump will continue dialogue with North Korea. Concerns are also surfacing about potential 'small deals,' like nuclear freezes or arms reductions, that may be on the table.

[REPORT]
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held three meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his first term.

Despite the collapse of denuclearization talks, they exchanged letters and boasted good relations.

Donald Trump / U.S. President-elect (Dec. 16, 2024)
North Korea, another man I get along with very well. I'm the only one that does.

The National Intelligence Service believes that Trump sees this as a key achivement of his first term and will likely seek to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.

It cited the appointments of close aides Richard Grenell and Alex Wong, who were deeply involved in the Singapore summit.

But the problem is that North Korea has changed.

It has significantly advanced its nuclear and missile capabilities with strong support from Russia.

This is why concerns are rising that the second Trump administration, eager for quick results, might be tempted to reach small deals with the North, which has significantly raised the bar for negotiations.

Additionally, there are views that South Korea’s role in the North Korea-U.S. dialogue will be far more limited compared to Trump’s first term, posing another challenge to overcome.

Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Kyungnam University
Trump's second term will likely focus on countering China. South Korea should leverage this to maintain close S. Korea-U.S. cooperation while defining its role.

Experts stress the need for close Washington-Seoul coordination and thorough preparation to prevent a one-sided North Korea-U.S. nuclear deal excluding South Korea.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 내란혐의 국조특위, 윤석열 대통령 등 청문회 증인 채택

[속보] 내란혐의 국조특위, 윤석열 대통령 등 청문회 증인 채택
민주당 “여당 자체 특검법 발의하면 논의 시작…목요일 본회의 처리도 가능”

민주당 “여당 자체 특검법 발의하면 논의 시작…목요일 본회의 처리도 가능”
국민의힘, “비상계엄 특검법 <br>발의…야당과 특검법 협의”

국민의힘, “비상계엄 특검법 발의…야당과 특검법 협의”
‘윤 대통령 탄핵심판’ 첫 재판 4분 만에 종료…“재판관 기피신청은 기각”

‘윤 대통령 탄핵심판’ 첫 재판 4분 만에 종료…“재판관 기피신청은 기각”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.