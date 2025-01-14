News 9

Security seeks purpose of visit

2025.01.14

[Anchor]

The Presiential Security Service reiterated that entering the presidential residence without permission is illegal and confirmed its policy to prevent the execution of warrants.

In response to a request for cooperation from the anti-corruption agency, they demanded, "Please provide the purpose of the visit and personal details."

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

After the first arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol was foiled, multiple layers of barricades were installed at the entrance to the presidential residence.

Even ten days later, the entrance to the presidential residence is still blocked by a large bus.

Agents wearing protective gear have also been spotted repeatedly within the grounds.

The Presidential Security Service stated today (1.14), "Specific security zones such as the presidential residence are security areas and national security facilities," and emphasized, "Prior approval from the person in charge is absolutely necessary for entry."

They added, "Entering forcibly without prior approval is illegal," and stated, "We will handle illegal executions according to the existing manual."

By citing the Presidential Security Act, they reaffirmed their position that preventing the execution of arrest warrants is lawful.

The Security Service also sent an official document to the Corruption Investigation Office stating, "Identity verification is required when entering security zones," and requested that they present "personal details and the purpose of the visit" during warrant executions.

This can be interpreted as meaning they will not blindly block warrant executions, but it also serves as a justification for preventing police personnel who have not undergone identity verification.

With Kim Seong-hoon, the acting head of the Security Service, issuing a ban on external contact, three police officials from the National Office of Investigation were also reported for allegedly receiving information related to the residence from Security Service staff.

The Security Service maintains that it will make every effort to prevent physical clashes, but it is also reported that there are voices within the office suggesting taking leave on the day of the warrant execution or following orders passively.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

공지·정정

