Agencies meet over arrest warrant

[Anchor]

Concerns remain that physical clashes could occur during the execution of the arrest warrant.

The police, the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), and the Presidential Security Service met today (1.14) to discuss the warrant execution issue, but it is reported that only differences in positions were confirmed.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.

[Report]

With speculation that the second arrest warrant execution is imminent, the police, the CIO, and the Presidential Security Service held an urgent trilateral meeting today.

This is the first time these agencies have come together since the arrest warrant was issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The meeting was held at the police's suggestion, likely due to growing concerns about potential physical clashes between the investigative agencies and the security service.

Earlier, Acting President Choi Sang-mok stated, "There should be no violence in law enforcement," urging for sufficient consultations.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President/Yesterday: "Regarding the execution of the arrest warrant, under no circumstances should citizens be harmed or any unfortunate incidents occur due to physical clashes."]

The CIO and the police issued a brief statement after the meeting, saying, "We are requesting cooperation for a peaceful execution of the warrant and are waiting for a response from the security service."

However, the security service maintained its position that it could not cooperate with the execution of the warrant, and it is reported that the differences could not be narrowed down.

The CIO stated, "This trilateral meeting will not affect the plan for executing the arrest warrant."

With the trilateral meeting ending without any agreement, there are analyses suggesting that the police may have sought to establish a justification for their efforts to negotiate until the last moment before the warrant execution.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

