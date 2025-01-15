News 9

Parties react to arrest warrant

[Anchor]

In response to Chief Chung Jin-suk's appeal to the public, opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, criticized it as a ploy to delay the execution of the warrant and urged the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) to make swift arrests.

The People Power Party countered that the CIO and the police should be held responsible in the event of physical clashes, demanding that they refrain from illegal investigations.

This is a report by reporter Lee Ye-rin.

[Report]

The opposition criticized the presidential chief of staff's appeal to the public as a tactic to delay proceedings.

They specifically pointed out that the request to be investigated in a third location is special treatment for the suspect and does not align with legal common sense.

[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "We believe it is not worth considering. We also see this as a ploy to delay the execution of the arrest warrant."]

They warned that Acting President Choi Sang-mok should be held accountable for allowing the obstruction of the warrant execution.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "(If something inappropriate occurs during the execution process), Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who encouraged and allowed the illegal actions, must take full responsibility."]

The People Power Party repeatedly asserted that the CIO lacks the authority to investigate insurrection crimes and pressured it to immediately refrain from executing the warrant and conducting investigations.

[Yoo Sang-beom/People Power Party Member: "If a physical clash occurs between state agencies, the responsibility lies entirely with the CIO and the police, who enforced the execution of the arrest warrant."]

As the ruling party has decided to proactively push for the special investigation bill for martial law, there were also calls to suspend the execution of the warrant during the discussions on the special investigation bill.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Until the fate of the bill is determined, the CIO should suspend the execution of the arrest warrant."]

Ahead of the warrant execution, some members of the People Power Party are reportedly gathering in front of the Hanam-dong presidential residence early tomorrow (1.15), and the Democratic Party has also urged its members to be on standby.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

