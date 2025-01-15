Second arrest warrant imminent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol is in its final stages.



Today (1.14), the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the police reviewed the execution plan, and it is expected to be carried out as early as tomorrow (1.15) morning.



The first report is by reporter Jeong Hae-joo.



[Report]



The special investigation team of the police and the command of the metropolitan area investigation team held a meeting this morning to finalize the execution plan for the warrant.



Commanders at the level of police superintendents from the criminal mobile unit and the drug crime investigation unit of the metropolitan investigation team attended to discuss specific plans for entering the presidential residence.



All of them are commanders from police investigation organizations with extensive on-site arrest experience.



In particular, five prosecutors from the CIO, including the chief prosecutor, participated in this meeting, which appears to be a final check meeting ahead of the second execution.



The CIO announced through a press release that they have received entry permission from the 55th Security Battalion of the Capital Defense Command, which is responsible for guarding the outer perimeter of the presidential residence.



The execution of the warrant is expected to take place as early as tomorrow morning.



Given that an arrest warrant has been issued for Kim Seong-hoon, the acting head of the presidential security service, it seems that preparations for the execution of the warrant have been deemed ready.



The police have previously considered plans to disable the command of the security service by arresting its leadership to prevent any obstruction of the warrant execution.



Currently, police investigators to be deployed for the arrest are on standby, and the CIO officials is also reported to have prepared high-output loudspeakers and camera equipment for on-site documentation this afternoon.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



