News 9

Rival rallies continue for Yoon's arrest

[Anchor]

In front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, citizens supporting and opposing the arrest are gathering.

Let's connect to our reporter at the residence.

Reporter Hwang Da-ye! It seems you will be staying there overnight?

[Report]

Yes, the tension is rising in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong where I am currently located.

Since the afternoon, more citizens have started to gather here, and now a somewhat heated atmosphere surrounds the pro and anti-arrest rallies.

Participants opposing the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol have announced that they will not leave the residence tonight (1.14) despite the cold weather, indicating an overnight rally.

The participants are waving the Korean and American flags while raising their voices, saying, "We must protect the president."

When Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk stated that "we can consider investigations or visits at a third location," strong criticism erupted.

The indefinite sit-in by participants calling for President Yoon's arrest is also continuing today.

They are waving signs demanding the arrest of President Yoon and chanting for immediate impeachment.

As the atmosphere became heated, some participants engaged in minor scuffles earlier today.

However, the police intervened, preventing it from escalating into a major clash.

With both sides expected to continue their rallies until tomorrow morning (1.15), the police are controlling some lanes from the main gate of the residence to the uphill area.

This has been KBS News' Hwang Da-ye reporting from near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

