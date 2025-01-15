2nd arrest warrant plan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's take a look at how the second arrest warrant execution is being planned.



This time, many more investigators will be deployed than before, and the tasks will be divided into removing obstacles, escorting, and making the arrest.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the story.



[Report]



During the first execution of the arrest warrant, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was at a numerical disadvantage.



About 150 investigators were deployed at that time, but this time, it is expected that around 1,000 will be deployed, nearly seven times more.



The maximum number of staff that the Security Office can mobilize is about 700, so the CIO plan to gain a numerical advantage over that.



Unlike the first execution, the roles of the investigators have also been further subdivided.



It is expected that the arrest search team, escort team, and obstacle removal team will simultaneously carry out the warrant execution.



The obstacle removal team will use equipment to tear down barbed wire and clear barricades, while the escort team, including the criminal mobile unit, will pull out Security Office staff one by one to clear the way.



If the Security Office staff strongly resist, they may be arrested as offenders caught in the act.



[Lee Ho-young/Acting Commissioner of the National Police Agency/Jan. 13/Public Administration and Security Committee: "If they obstruct (the execution of the warrant), it could be considered obstruction of public duty."]



If they manage to break through the Security Office's blockade and reach the presidential residence, it is reported that the arrest search team plans to enter and search the residence to arrest President Yoon.



If the Security Office staff strongly resist, they will be arrested and escorted, which could extend the warrant execution period to about two nights and three days.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!