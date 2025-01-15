News 9

Chief of staff calls for Yoon's defense

[Anchor]

Amidst this, Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk has suggested investigating President Yoon at a third location or other venues.

He argued that the investigation agencies are treating the president like a member of a violent gang, demanding that President Yoon’s right to defense be guaranteed.

President Yoon’s side has denied having consultations with Chief of Staff Chung.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.

[Report]

At around 6:11 AM today (1.14),

Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk unexpectedly announced a public appeal.

He stated, "The presidential office is prepared to consult with the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials," and mentioned that "we can consider a third location or a visit investigation regarding President Yoon."

He suggested this alternative approach in light of concerns over police and security services being involved during the execution of the arrest warrant.

Chief Chung emphasized, "They are treating the head of state as if he were a South American drug gang member," and "this is not about asking for privileges, but about guaranteeing the right to self-defense that any citizen can enjoy."

He also questioned, "What actions have the investigative agencies taken when opposition party leaders delay trials and opposition lawmakers refuse to respond to summonses?"

He did not mention the fact that President Yoon and the security service had not complied with the execution of the warrant, but apologized for not properly assisting the president.

President Yoon's side stated that there had been no discussions with Chief Chung and that they had not considered a visit investigation.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "This was not discussed with us, and perhaps he was concerned about potential physical incidents and expressed his thoughts."]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials responded that they had "not received any other requests or opinions from the presidential office" and confirmed that legal procedures are ongoing due to President Yoon’s refusal to comply with the summons.

KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

