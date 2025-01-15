News 9

National Assembly investigation

[Anchor]

A special committee for a national investigation into the charges of insurrection was held in the National Assembly.

Questions focused on the allegations of 'North Wind Politics', which suggested that the military attempted to provoke North Korea.

The military repeatedly denied those allegations, strongly opposing the use of the term 'foreign aggression indecement', stating it disregards the military.

This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

The first institutional report of the special National Assembly committee.

Questions poured in regarding the allegations of infiltration into North Korean using drones and targeting of balloon launch sites.

The opposition claimed charges of foreign aggression inducement, citing an attempt to provoke North Korea to justify martial law, while the ruling party countered that it was a 'North Wind' conspiracy.

[Min Byung-deok/Democratic Party Member: "Have you ever sent drones to North Korea? You said there was absolutely nothing regarding the North Wind Politics."]

[Kang Sun-young/People Power Party Member: "Loudspeaker broadcasts and responses to garbage balloon incidents are being pushed as a North Wind operation."]

[Kim Sung-won/People Power Party Member: "Since the end of last year, by continuously raising suspicions of North Wind operations in connection with martial law, it has caused security anxiety and has intimidated our military's activities."]

Chairman Kim Myung-soo of the Joint Chiefs of Staff emphasized that while strategic secrets must be maintained regarding the drone infiltration allegations, there was no provocation.

[Kim Myung-soo/Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: "(North Wind Politics) absolutely did not happen, I assure you here. I stake my position on this. Using the term foreign aggression inducement fundamentally disregards the military, in my opinion."]

There was also controversy over when they first heard about martial law from President Yoon.

[Yoon Geon-young/Democratic Party Member: "When did you realize that there might be an attempt at emergency martial law?"]

[Kwak Jong-geun/Special Warfare Commander: "I heard about it in October, from the meeting on October 1."]

[Baek Hye-ryun/Democratic Party Member: "At that time, the president mentioned emergency martial law..."]

[Kwak Jong-geun/Special Warfare Commander: "There was such a mention."]

Regarding the allegations of a second attempt at martial law, responses varied on whether they had identified additional personnel for deployment immediately after the lifting of martial law.

[Park An-soo/Former Martial Law Commander: "There were no such orders."]

[An Kyung-min/Operations Officer of the Capital Defense Command: "I received orders to identify available personnel for deployment."]

When asked if the military was on standby with more than 180,000 rounds of ammunition during the emergency martial law, the military responded that it was not distributed to individuals and there was no intention to use it.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

조혜진
조혜진 기자

