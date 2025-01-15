Heated debate over witnesses

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (1.14), there was heated debate between the ruling and opposition parties over the selection of witnesses for the National Assembly’s special investigation committee.



As President Yoon and other figures were selected as witnesses, the ruling party objected, accusing the process of being an attempt to embarrass them and a one-sided decision. The opposition, in turn, urged them to appear and speak out if they are confident.



Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the details.



[Report]



["The motion for the attendance of the witnesses has been passed."]



The special committee investigating charges of the insurrection adopted 76 witnesses for the first hearing on Jan. 22, with the opposition leading the selection.



Included are President Yoon Suk Yeol, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, and Myung Tae-kyun, among others. However, the names requested by the People Power Party, such as Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and broadcaster Kim Eo-jun, were excluded from the list.



The ruling party objected, calling the vote a one-sided decision aimed at humiliation.



[Joo Jin-woo/Member of the National Assembly Special Committee on State Investigation/People Power Party: "This will turn into an attempt to embarrass us. Unless it's for the political gain of the Democratic Party and Lee Jae-myung, or judicial protection..."]



The opposition party countered that President Yoon must attend to uncover the truth.



[Baek Hye-ryun/Democratic Party Member: "I want him to come out and honestly explain why the martial law was declared and what his thoughts were, and to be evaluated by the public."]



There were also exchanges of informal language and raised voices.



[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party Member: "Representative Kwak Gyu-taek is advocating for insurrection!"]



[Kwak Gyu-taek/People Power Party Member: "When did I advocate for insurrection!"]



[Ahn Gyu-baek/Chairman of the National Assembly Special Committee on State Investigation/Democratic Party: "If this continues, we will exercise security rights."]



The Democratic Party is considering issuing a summons and filing complaints if President Yoon and other witnesses fail to attend.



The National Assembly special investigation committee hearings will begin on Jan. 22, and the dispute over witness attendance is expected to continue.



KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



