News 9

Black ice causes chain collisions

입력 2025.01.15 (00:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This morning (1.14), many people must have been startled when they left their homes due to the slippery conditions.

With black ice forming on the roads, a series of accidents occurred, including a chain collision involving over 40 vehicles, resulting in injuries.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the details.

[Report]

A vehicle traveling at high speed on the highway.

As the vehicles in front begin to turn on their hazard lights, it slows down but continues to skid, eventually crashing into two cars before coming to a stop.

[Park Tae-hee/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "I didn't know it was that icy. I saw the car stopped ahead and thought there had been an accident, so I hit the brakes, but I think I skidded for about 200 to 300 meters."]

Due to the snow and rain that fell in the early morning, the roads froze, leading to accidents in various locations and causing severe traffic congestion on the way to work.

On the Seoul-Munsan Expressway, 15 traffic accidents occurred near the Goyang and Heungdo interchanges, affecting over 60 vehicles.

Near the Gusan Interchange on the Paju direction of the Jayuro, a series of collisions occurred, with a total of 44 damaged vehicles.

In Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, a food waste collection truck overturned on the icy road, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old male driver.

On a road in front of the National Assembly, a cargo truck skidded and crashed into two vehicles and a nearby building, leading to accidents in downtown Seoul as well.

[Witness/voice altered: "The driver involved in the accident said that he was driving fast because other cars were moving fast. He didn't realize it was slippery..."]

'Black ice' that forms after snowfall in winter is not easily visible, and even if you hit the brakes, the vehicle does not stop easily.

[Choi Jae-hyuk/Professor/Korea Transportation Safety Authority: "Reducing your driving speed to less than half is the most important part, and it's also important to maintain a safety distance that is two to three times greater than usual."]

In particular, drivers need to exercise extra caution on roads over bridges and in shaded areas where it is cold.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Black ice causes chain collisions
    • 입력 2025-01-15 00:07:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

This morning (1.14), many people must have been startled when they left their homes due to the slippery conditions.

With black ice forming on the roads, a series of accidents occurred, including a chain collision involving over 40 vehicles, resulting in injuries.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the details.

[Report]

A vehicle traveling at high speed on the highway.

As the vehicles in front begin to turn on their hazard lights, it slows down but continues to skid, eventually crashing into two cars before coming to a stop.

[Park Tae-hee/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "I didn't know it was that icy. I saw the car stopped ahead and thought there had been an accident, so I hit the brakes, but I think I skidded for about 200 to 300 meters."]

Due to the snow and rain that fell in the early morning, the roads froze, leading to accidents in various locations and causing severe traffic congestion on the way to work.

On the Seoul-Munsan Expressway, 15 traffic accidents occurred near the Goyang and Heungdo interchanges, affecting over 60 vehicles.

Near the Gusan Interchange on the Paju direction of the Jayuro, a series of collisions occurred, with a total of 44 damaged vehicles.

In Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, a food waste collection truck overturned on the icy road, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old male driver.

On a road in front of the National Assembly, a cargo truck skidded and crashed into two vehicles and a nearby building, leading to accidents in downtown Seoul as well.

[Witness/voice altered: "The driver involved in the accident said that he was driving fast because other cars were moving fast. He didn't realize it was slippery..."]

'Black ice' that forms after snowfall in winter is not easily visible, and even if you hit the brakes, the vehicle does not stop easily.

[Choi Jae-hyuk/Professor/Korea Transportation Safety Authority: "Reducing your driving speed to less than half is the most important part, and it's also important to maintain a safety distance that is two to three times greater than usual."]

In particular, drivers need to exercise extra caution on roads over bridges and in shaded areas where it is cold.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.
최민영
최민영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

2차 체포영장 초읽기…이르면 오늘 새벽 집행

2차 체포영장 초읽기…이르면 오늘 새벽 집행
‘장애물 제거·체포·호송’ 역할 분담…1천여 명 투입

‘장애물 제거·체포·호송’ 역할 분담…1천여 명 투입
불출석으로 4분 만에 종료…<br>기피·이의 신청 기각

불출석으로 4분 만에 종료…기피·이의 신청 기각
정진석 “대통령을 갱단 다루듯”…‘제3 장소·방문 조사’ 제안

정진석 “대통령을 갱단 다루듯”…‘제3 장소·방문 조사’ 제안
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.