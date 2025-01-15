Black ice causes chain collisions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This morning (1.14), many people must have been startled when they left their homes due to the slippery conditions.



With black ice forming on the roads, a series of accidents occurred, including a chain collision involving over 40 vehicles, resulting in injuries.



Reporter Choi Min-young has the details.



[Report]



A vehicle traveling at high speed on the highway.



As the vehicles in front begin to turn on their hazard lights, it slows down but continues to skid, eventually crashing into two cars before coming to a stop.



[Park Tae-hee/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "I didn't know it was that icy. I saw the car stopped ahead and thought there had been an accident, so I hit the brakes, but I think I skidded for about 200 to 300 meters."]



Due to the snow and rain that fell in the early morning, the roads froze, leading to accidents in various locations and causing severe traffic congestion on the way to work.



On the Seoul-Munsan Expressway, 15 traffic accidents occurred near the Goyang and Heungdo interchanges, affecting over 60 vehicles.



Near the Gusan Interchange on the Paju direction of the Jayuro, a series of collisions occurred, with a total of 44 damaged vehicles.



In Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, a food waste collection truck overturned on the icy road, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old male driver.



On a road in front of the National Assembly, a cargo truck skidded and crashed into two vehicles and a nearby building, leading to accidents in downtown Seoul as well.



[Witness/voice altered: "The driver involved in the accident said that he was driving fast because other cars were moving fast. He didn't realize it was slippery..."]



'Black ice' that forms after snowfall in winter is not easily visible, and even if you hit the brakes, the vehicle does not stop easily.



[Choi Jae-hyuk/Professor/Korea Transportation Safety Authority: "Reducing your driving speed to less than half is the most important part, and it's also important to maintain a safety distance that is two to three times greater than usual."]



In particular, drivers need to exercise extra caution on roads over bridges and in shaded areas where it is cold.



This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.



