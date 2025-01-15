Seoul mulls land transaction areas

동영상 고정 취소

Currently, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has stated that he is actively considering whether to lift the land transaction permission zones, which account for more than 10% of the area of Seoul.



Both expectations and concerns are emerging simultaneously.



Reporter Kim Seong-soo reports.



[Report]



This apartment complex in Gangnam-gu, Seoul was designated as a land transaction permission zone in 2020.



Even now, one must obtain permission from the district mayor to buy or sell a house.



The so-called 'gap investment' (buying a home with a lease) has been restricted, making it difficult to trade properties.



[Kim Dong-ho/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "Only those who can actually move in can move in, so it's not free to buy and sell as one wishes."]



In the city of Seoul, there are land transaction permission zones in areas such as Samseong-dong and Daechi-dong in Gangnam-gu, and Jamsil-dong in Songpa-gu, covering a total of 65㎢, which is more than 10% of the total area.



At a forum on deregulation, Mayor Oh Se-hoon announced that he would push for the lifting of all land transaction permission zones in Seoul.



[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "We are currently actively reviewing the abolition of land transaction permissions that were chosen during a special period."]



Given the declining trend in real estate transactions and the potential for market stagnation, the city of Seoul believes it is the right time to ease regulations.



Expectations are already emerging in the real estate market.



[Lee Seong-min/Real Estate Agent: "There are several people who are saying, 'I need to organize my house this time,' so for the time being, the demand is expected to increase."]



However, there are also concerns that this could stimulate the previously quiet housing prices in Seoul.



[Park Won-gap/Senior Real Estate Expert at KB Kookmin Bank: "Since the sentiment is currently cooled, prices are not expected to rise immediately. However, if the market begins to recover, there is a possibility that gap investments by outsiders will increase."]



The city of Seoul explained that it will decide on the lifting of land transaction permission zones while considering how much speculative demand is concentrated.



This is KBS News Kim Seong-soo.



