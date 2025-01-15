Cold wave in Thailand and Taiwan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A severe cold wave has hit Thailand and Taiwan, places typically far from cold weather.



The temperatures were above zero, which may be nothing to us, but for the people here, it is extremely cold.



In Taiwan alone, over 500 people have died due to the cold, resulting in significant casualties.



Our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop reports from Bangkok.



[Report]



This morning (1.14) in the streets of downtown Bangkok, Thailand.



Most people are wearing masks and long-sleeved clothing.



Thick coats, which are rarely seen in Bangkok, have also appeared.



[Bhiraya Rasami/Bangkok, Thailand: "Last year, it wasn't this cold for such a long time, but this year it has been too long. It's so cold that I can't even take a shower."]



The average winter temperature in Thailand is around 25 degrees Celsius.



However, yesterday (1.13), temperatures near Bangkok Airport dropped to 9 degrees, and in some northern regions of Thailand, it fell to minus 3 degrees, with frost observed.



Such weather is essentially considered extreme cold for the Thai people.



As a result, there have been cases of deaths due to hypothermia.



On the 12th, a man in his 60s and another in his 50s were found dead in northern Thailand.



[Thai Channel 3 News: "The cold weather is the cause. A 69-year-old man was found dead, fallen into a ditch near his home."]



In Taiwan, due to the unusual cold wave with temperatures consistently below 10 degrees, over 500 deaths have been reported this year.



Since it is usually warm, most buildings in Taiwan lack heating facilities, and it is presumed that the sudden cold has triggered cardiovascular diseases.



[Kittiwut Chareitoi/Professor, Chulalongkorn University Environmental Research Institute: "Climate change is a direct cause of extreme weather. It is exacerbating phenomena like La Niña."]



A cold wave originating from the Arctic has reached Taiwan and Southeast Asia.



Governments are advising people to take special care to maintain body temperature by wearing hats and masks when going outside.



This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting for KBS News from Bangkok.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!