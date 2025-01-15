Special prosecutor dispute

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will delve deeper into the news regarding the execution of arrest warrants and the special prosecutor law with reporter Oh Dae-seong from the Political and Diplomatic desk.



Welcome, reporter Oh.



Today (1.14), the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials announced that the 55th Security Division, responsible for the presidential residence's security, granted access. The Ministry of National Defense has just released a statement, correct?



[Reporter]



Yes, the Ministry of National Defense issued a statement around 9 o'clock.



They stated that it is not true.



The Ministry of National Defense clarified that the presidential residence is a military facility protection zone and is designated as a national security facility and security area, meaning the military cannot unilaterally approve access.



Therefore, they indicated that additional access approval from the department responsible for access approval at the Presidential Security Service is necessary.



[Anchor]



There seems to be a significant gap in the positions of the ruling and opposition parties regarding the special prosecutor law.



What are the chances of reaching an agreement?



[Reporter]



Both the People Power Party and the Democratic Party outwardly express that they can negotiate and discuss.



However, looking at their true intentions, it does not seem easy.



As you saw earlier, there is a large gap regarding the scope of the investigation.



There is still a faction within the People Power Party that opposes the special prosecutor itself.



The Democratic Party is skeptical about the sincerity of the People Power Party, arguing that they have not actually proposed anything yet.



[Anchor]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok mentioned that he would resolve the controversy over the arrest warrant through a special prosecutor law agreed upon by both parties, right?



[Reporter]



Acting President Choi proposed a mediation plan due to concerns about physical clashes in a situation where both sides are fiercely at odds.



If both parties agree and operate a special prosecutor that eliminates unconstitutional elements, it would resolve the controversy over the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' authority to investigate the insurrection and also prevent physical clashes during the execution of warrants.



It would also alleviate the burden of exercising the right to request reconsideration regarding the special prosecutor law, which has been processed under the opposition's leadership.



[Anchor]



While the possibility of negotiation seems low, discussions have begun in the National Assembly, so shouldn't we keep an eye on that?



[Reporter]



Yes, that is precisely the position of the People Power Party.



They have accepted Acting President Choi's proposal and are proactively working on the special prosecutor law, stating that negotiations will begin and that the execution of warrants should be suspended until an agreement is reached.



They are also pressuring the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to take responsibility for any potential physical clashes that may arise from executing warrants with illegal warrants.



[Anchor]



The Democratic Party sees the discussions on the special prosecutor law and the execution of warrants as separate issues, right?



[Reporter]



The arrest by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is one matter, and the special prosecutor is another; they are separate issues.



They argue that it seems like a strategy to delay the execution of the warrant by proposing the special prosecutor, and they are urging not to drag out time.



They also stated that asking for an agreement on a special prosecutor law that only the ruling party opposes is an overreach.



They warned that the law should be enforced fairly and that proper roles should be fulfilled.



[Anchor]



In any case, since the opposition party has also stated that discussions on the special prosecutor law are possible, political negotiations are likely to begin. What is the position of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials?



[Reporter]



I directly asked the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials about this matter.



When I inquired whether they would execute the warrant despite the ongoing negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties, they only provided a general response, stating, "We cannot confirm the timing of the execution."



Both parties are preparing for the execution of the warrant, which is expected to take place early tomorrow (1.15).



There is a prevailing atmosphere among the security service and police that there should be no physical clashes.



The Chief of Staff to the President also mentioned alternatives regarding the investigation method, such as a third location.



Everyone is tense and watching to see what decision the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials will make regarding concerns about clashes, various alternatives, and legal controversies.



