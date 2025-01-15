News 9

Petrochemical faces challenges

입력 2025.01.15 (00:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The crisis situation in Korea's major industries continues.

Yesterday (1.13), we reported on the steel industry, and now the petrochemical sector is also facing structural difficulties.

By the end of last year, they received the worst performance report, and companies are considering halting operations or even selling off assets.

Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

This is the Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, Seoul, with an asset value of 6 to 7 trillion won.

Last year, the Lotte Group put it up as collateral for a bank loan.

This was due to the liquidity crisis faced by its subsidiary, Lotte Chemical, which struggled with poor performance.

Lotte Chemical ultimately suspended some production at its Yeosu Plant 2 starting at the end of last year.

[Kong Sang-man/Chairman of Lotte Chemical's In-house Subcontractor Union: "People on the ground are wondering if they will be able to retire at the retirement age, and the situation of our partner companies changes depending on the situation of the primary company."]

The cumulative operating loss of the four major domestic petrochemical companies reached around 500 billion won by the third quarter of last year.

The estimates for the fourth quarter are not looking good either.

LG Chem is considering selling its Yeosu NCC Plant 2, and Kumho Petrochemical is also undergoing restructuring.

[Union Official from the Petrochemical Industry: "When the shipbuilding industry went into recession, it seems to be at that level. It may be even worse than that now."]

A combination of factors such as weakened demand and oversupply from China and the Middle East are cited as the causes.

As the production of cheap products in China increases, exports to China have significantly decreased.

[Jo Yong-won/Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade: "(China's) demand is somewhat shrinking, and in the meantime, China's self-sufficiency rate has increased a lot, so there are many cases where they have already replaced it with Chinese products."]

The government has announced support measures, claiming it will encourage the development of high-value-added products, but there are also calls for more intensive business restructuring.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Petrochemical faces challenges
    • 입력 2025-01-15 00:07:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

The crisis situation in Korea's major industries continues.

Yesterday (1.13), we reported on the steel industry, and now the petrochemical sector is also facing structural difficulties.

By the end of last year, they received the worst performance report, and companies are considering halting operations or even selling off assets.

Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

This is the Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, Seoul, with an asset value of 6 to 7 trillion won.

Last year, the Lotte Group put it up as collateral for a bank loan.

This was due to the liquidity crisis faced by its subsidiary, Lotte Chemical, which struggled with poor performance.

Lotte Chemical ultimately suspended some production at its Yeosu Plant 2 starting at the end of last year.

[Kong Sang-man/Chairman of Lotte Chemical's In-house Subcontractor Union: "People on the ground are wondering if they will be able to retire at the retirement age, and the situation of our partner companies changes depending on the situation of the primary company."]

The cumulative operating loss of the four major domestic petrochemical companies reached around 500 billion won by the third quarter of last year.

The estimates for the fourth quarter are not looking good either.

LG Chem is considering selling its Yeosu NCC Plant 2, and Kumho Petrochemical is also undergoing restructuring.

[Union Official from the Petrochemical Industry: "When the shipbuilding industry went into recession, it seems to be at that level. It may be even worse than that now."]

A combination of factors such as weakened demand and oversupply from China and the Middle East are cited as the causes.

As the production of cheap products in China increases, exports to China have significantly decreased.

[Jo Yong-won/Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade: "(China's) demand is somewhat shrinking, and in the meantime, China's self-sufficiency rate has increased a lot, so there are many cases where they have already replaced it with Chinese products."]

The government has announced support measures, claiming it will encourage the development of high-value-added products, but there are also calls for more intensive business restructuring.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

2차 체포영장 초읽기…이르면 오늘 새벽 집행

2차 체포영장 초읽기…이르면 오늘 새벽 집행
‘장애물 제거·체포·호송’ 역할 분담…1천여 명 투입

‘장애물 제거·체포·호송’ 역할 분담…1천여 명 투입
불출석으로 4분 만에 종료…<br>기피·이의 신청 기각

불출석으로 4분 만에 종료…기피·이의 신청 기각
정진석 “대통령을 갱단 다루듯”…‘제3 장소·방문 조사’ 제안

정진석 “대통령을 갱단 다루듯”…‘제3 장소·방문 조사’ 제안
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.