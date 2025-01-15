PPP proposes special counsel bill

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has decided to propose an emergency martial law special investigation law.



Unlike the special investigation law proposed by the opposition party, it excludes the investigation of charges of inciting rebellion and inducement of foreign aggression.



The Democratic Party stated that discussions are possible, but the deadline is until the day after tomorrow (1.16).



Reporter Park Young-min has the details.



[Report]



Yesterday (1.13), the People Power Party held a general meeting to discuss the issue of proposing its own special investigation law.



Today (1.14), it officially announced the promotion of its own special counsel bill on the martial law imposition.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "In a situation where we must prevent a constitution-destroying special investigation law, we have made a difficult decision to submit our party's special investigation law, which removes unconstitutional toxic clauses."]



The investigation target is limited to the act of declaring emergency martial law, excluding inducement of foreign aggression and inciting insurrection.



While removing the unconstitutional elements of the opposition's special investigation law, the intention is to address all allegations related to martial law.



In a situation where the number of defectors within the ruling party regarding the special investigation law is increasing, this strategy aims to strengthen negotiation power with the opposition by managing internal unity and accelerating the processing of the special investigation law.



Within the party, there are evaluations of it as a 'reasonable proposal,' but voices opposing the special investigation law itself still remain.



The Democratic Party has made it clear that discussions are possible, but the actual proposal of a bill must be a prerequisite.



[Kang Yu-jeong/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "There is still no proper proposal. Right? It's more of a suggestion regarding the special investigation, but discussions can only take place after it is proposed as a bill, not just verbally."]



On the surface, both parties agree that if there is an agreement, it is possible to process it in this week's plenary session, but there are suspicions internally that it is a strategy to delay the execution of warrants.



If the differences in positions cannot be narrowed, they maintain the stance of processing it in the plenary session on Jan. 16.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!