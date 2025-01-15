News 9

Kim hye-seong heads to Dodgers

입력 2025.01.15 (00:53)

[Anchor]

Kim Hye-seong, who signed a contract with the LA Dodgers, left for the United States today.

He stated that his top priority is to be included in the opening day roster and make his big league debut right away.

This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

After a nerve-wracking posting process, Kim Hye-seong, who is finally heading to his dream stage, expressed a sense of relief.

[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I don't want to go back. I think it was hard because I couldn't sleep well, but looking back, it seems like a good memory."]

During the negotiation process, Kim Hye-seong received support from his agency and superstar Shohei Ohtani.

["(Ohtani) always greeted me in Korean, saying, 'Hello, Hye-seong.'"]

He revealed that the familiarity and the team's proactive attitude were reasons for choosing the Dodgers.

["The first team to contact me after I applied for posting was the Dodgers, and since many Korean players have played there, it’s a team I have watched a lot since I was young."]

His goal is to play from the opening day, not just as a second baseman but also showcasing his versatility to secure a spot anywhere.

["Just because I went to a team other than the Dodgers doesn't mean I'm not competing, so my first goal is to be included in the opening day roster and make my debut, right?"]

Kim Hye-seong will join the Dodgers' Arizona spring camp in mid-next month to officially begin his big league challenge.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

