News 9

AI boosts virtual asset security

입력 2025.01.15 (00:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the prices of virtual assets rise significantly, cyber crimes targeting them are also increasing sharply.

Artificial intelligence is being utilized in the security sector to protect virtual assets from such crimes.

Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the story.

[Report]

Virtual assets associated with crimes like hacking amounted to 2 trillion won in just the first half of last year.

Investors are anxious about whether their virtual assets are safe.

[Virtual Asset Investor/Voice Altered: "As the amount of investment has increased significantly, we are reacting more sensitively to security issues and hacking."]

As an alternative, exchanges are utilizing AI, artificial intelligence.

While there are limits to human monitoring of unusual withdrawals, AI can recognize and learn wallet addresses of virtual assets used in crimes, tracking similar types of unusual transactions in real-time.

This exchange, which implemented an AI security system a year ago, is seeing significant results.

[So Min-seop/Team Leader of Virtual Asset Exchange Operator: "We learn from the patterns of past attacks or damages, and when we identify situations that are very different from normal, we conduct enhanced inspections."]

AI is evolving to meet the security demands of the virtual asset industry.

Illegal transactions occurring on the dark web, often cited as a source of cyber crime, can also be tracked and analyzed using AI.

[Han Tae-woo/Director of Digital Asset Compliance Support: "Machine learning or deep learning models are actively used to estimate the probability of wallet addresses being similar to dangerous categories and to expand the data."]

[Baek Yong-ki/Head of Data Company Korea Branch: "We expect that AI will play an essential role in enhancing transparency and stability across the entire virtual asset ecosystem."]

As investor interest in virtual assets continues to grow, the need for systematic security regulations that match the market size is being raised.

This is KBS News Hwang Jeong-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • AI boosts virtual asset security
    • 입력 2025-01-15 00:53:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the prices of virtual assets rise significantly, cyber crimes targeting them are also increasing sharply.

Artificial intelligence is being utilized in the security sector to protect virtual assets from such crimes.

Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the story.

[Report]

Virtual assets associated with crimes like hacking amounted to 2 trillion won in just the first half of last year.

Investors are anxious about whether their virtual assets are safe.

[Virtual Asset Investor/Voice Altered: "As the amount of investment has increased significantly, we are reacting more sensitively to security issues and hacking."]

As an alternative, exchanges are utilizing AI, artificial intelligence.

While there are limits to human monitoring of unusual withdrawals, AI can recognize and learn wallet addresses of virtual assets used in crimes, tracking similar types of unusual transactions in real-time.

This exchange, which implemented an AI security system a year ago, is seeing significant results.

[So Min-seop/Team Leader of Virtual Asset Exchange Operator: "We learn from the patterns of past attacks or damages, and when we identify situations that are very different from normal, we conduct enhanced inspections."]

AI is evolving to meet the security demands of the virtual asset industry.

Illegal transactions occurring on the dark web, often cited as a source of cyber crime, can also be tracked and analyzed using AI.

[Han Tae-woo/Director of Digital Asset Compliance Support: "Machine learning or deep learning models are actively used to estimate the probability of wallet addresses being similar to dangerous categories and to expand the data."]

[Baek Yong-ki/Head of Data Company Korea Branch: "We expect that AI will play an essential role in enhancing transparency and stability across the entire virtual asset ecosystem."]

As investor interest in virtual assets continues to grow, the need for systematic security regulations that match the market size is being raised.

This is KBS News Hwang Jeong-ho.
황정호
황정호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

2차 체포영장 초읽기…이르면 오늘 새벽 집행

2차 체포영장 초읽기…이르면 오늘 새벽 집행
경찰, 윤 대통령 지지자 연좌농성 강제해산…관저입구 진입로 확보

경찰, 윤 대통령 지지자 연좌농성 강제해산…관저입구 진입로 확보
‘장애물 제거·체포·호송’ 역할 분담…1천여 명 투입

‘장애물 제거·체포·호송’ 역할 분담…1천여 명 투입
불출석으로 4분 만에 종료…<br>기피·이의 신청 기각

불출석으로 4분 만에 종료…기피·이의 신청 기각
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.