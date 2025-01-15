AI boosts virtual asset security

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the prices of virtual assets rise significantly, cyber crimes targeting them are also increasing sharply.



Artificial intelligence is being utilized in the security sector to protect virtual assets from such crimes.



Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the story.



[Report]



Virtual assets associated with crimes like hacking amounted to 2 trillion won in just the first half of last year.



Investors are anxious about whether their virtual assets are safe.



[Virtual Asset Investor/Voice Altered: "As the amount of investment has increased significantly, we are reacting more sensitively to security issues and hacking."]



As an alternative, exchanges are utilizing AI, artificial intelligence.



While there are limits to human monitoring of unusual withdrawals, AI can recognize and learn wallet addresses of virtual assets used in crimes, tracking similar types of unusual transactions in real-time.



This exchange, which implemented an AI security system a year ago, is seeing significant results.



[So Min-seop/Team Leader of Virtual Asset Exchange Operator: "We learn from the patterns of past attacks or damages, and when we identify situations that are very different from normal, we conduct enhanced inspections."]



AI is evolving to meet the security demands of the virtual asset industry.



Illegal transactions occurring on the dark web, often cited as a source of cyber crime, can also be tracked and analyzed using AI.



[Han Tae-woo/Director of Digital Asset Compliance Support: "Machine learning or deep learning models are actively used to estimate the probability of wallet addresses being similar to dangerous categories and to expand the data."]



[Baek Yong-ki/Head of Data Company Korea Branch: "We expect that AI will play an essential role in enhancing transparency and stability across the entire virtual asset ecosystem."]



As investor interest in virtual assets continues to grow, the need for systematic security regulations that match the market size is being raised.



This is KBS News Hwang Jeong-ho.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!