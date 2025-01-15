Math quitters rise in higher grades

News 9

[Anchor]

It has been investigated that the proportion of students giving up on math increases as they advance in grade.

In particular, 4 out of 10 high school students are reported to have mathematical thinking below the 'average' level, indicating a need for measures.

Go Ah-reum reports.

[Report]

Even though it is vacation, the biggest concern for students heading to private academies and study rooms is still math.

[Lee Do-kyung/1st Year High School Student: "There are areas in math that just don't work out no matter how much I study...."]

As the scores do not reflect the effort put in, there are quite a few students who give up on math.

[Kim Soo-bin/1st Year High School Student: "The concepts themselves are often difficult, and there are many variations...."]

In fact, a survey conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education last year, measuring the mathematical thinking of 94,000 students from elementary to high school, found that 1 in 10 2nd-year middle school and 1st-year high school students fell below the basic level, categorized as 'below standard'.

Among 1st-year high school students, 41% did not even reach the 'average level', which is nearly double that of elementary school students.

It has been objectively confirmed that the so-called 'math dropouts' increase as students advance in grade.

[Joo So-yeon/Director of Education Policy at Seoul Metropolitan Education Office: "'Math dropouts' can only be addressed through one-on-one customized learning guidance. We have to guide each child step by step according to their level."]

However, such customized education is practically impossible in school classrooms.

This is the reason for the high dependence on private education in math subjects.

[Shin Tae-young/2nd Year High School Student: "(Each student) has different areas they don't know or find difficult, so I think attending a private academy is good because they provide personalized help."]

As the government has declared this year to create 'classrooms without math dropouts', four 'Math & Science Convergence Centers' will open as a pilot project in Seoul to address learning deficits.

This is KBS News Go Ah-reum.

