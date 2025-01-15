News 9

Midfielder Koo Ja-cheol retires

[Anchor]

Koo Ja-cheol, a midfielder representing Korean football, named winning the bronze medal at the London Olympics as his best moment during his retirement press conference.

In particular, a touching moment was captured as he recalled the Brazil World Cup.

What is the story behind this? Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.

[Report]

The best moment that Koo Ja-cheol, who has always been part of the memorable scenes in Korean football, chose was indeed the London Olympics 13 years ago.

During the fateful Korea-Japan match, Koo, who was the captain at the time, scored a decisive goal, making history by winning the first Olympic football medal.

[Commentary at the time: "Koo Ja-cheol said he couldn't go back without scoring a goal...."]

[Koo Ja-cheol/Jeju Youth Advisor: "I think the moment I put the bronze medal around my neck and went up to the podium is the most memorable. It was a goal that allowed me to shake off the pain and shame of the loss to Japan a year earlier."]

On the other hand, the 2014 Brazil World Cup, remembered for Son Heung-min's tears, remains a painful memory.

He reflected on realizing the social responsibility that comes with being a national football team member and how his attitude towards football has changed.

[Koo Ja-cheol/Jeju Youth Advisor: "Looking back at those who were able to sustain their livelihoods and benefit from society through the World Cup, I think we were very irresponsible."]

The presence of his close friends Lee Chung-yong and Ki Sung-yueng, who supported his decision to retire, was the biggest driving force behind his continuous growth.

[Koo Ja-cheol/Jeju Youth Advisor: "They often told me that they were sorry to see me go and that I had worked hard. I tried to learn from their srengths and continued to make efforts."]

Koo Ja-cheol, who developed a new perspective on football as a commentator during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

["You made it to the Round of 16, how did you feel?"]

[Koo Ja-cheol/Commentator at the time: "What do you mean? It was great."]

Now, he promises to dedicate himself to the development of football by nurturing youth as he envisions the future of the Jeju club.

This is KBS News Park Sun-woo.

