Midfielder Koo Ja-cheol retires
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Koo Ja-cheol, a midfielder representing Korean football, named winning the bronze medal at the London Olympics as his best moment during his retirement press conference.
In particular, a touching moment was captured as he recalled the Brazil World Cup.
What is the story behind this? Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.
[Report]
The best moment that Koo Ja-cheol, who has always been part of the memorable scenes in Korean football, chose was indeed the London Olympics 13 years ago.
During the fateful Korea-Japan match, Koo, who was the captain at the time, scored a decisive goal, making history by winning the first Olympic football medal.
[Commentary at the time: "Koo Ja-cheol said he couldn't go back without scoring a goal...."]
[Koo Ja-cheol/Jeju Youth Advisor: "I think the moment I put the bronze medal around my neck and went up to the podium is the most memorable. It was a goal that allowed me to shake off the pain and shame of the loss to Japan a year earlier."]
On the other hand, the 2014 Brazil World Cup, remembered for Son Heung-min's tears, remains a painful memory.
He reflected on realizing the social responsibility that comes with being a national football team member and how his attitude towards football has changed.
[Koo Ja-cheol/Jeju Youth Advisor: "Looking back at those who were able to sustain their livelihoods and benefit from society through the World Cup, I think we were very irresponsible."]
The presence of his close friends Lee Chung-yong and Ki Sung-yueng, who supported his decision to retire, was the biggest driving force behind his continuous growth.
[Koo Ja-cheol/Jeju Youth Advisor: "They often told me that they were sorry to see me go and that I had worked hard. I tried to learn from their srengths and continued to make efforts."]
Koo Ja-cheol, who developed a new perspective on football as a commentator during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
["You made it to the Round of 16, how did you feel?"]
[Koo Ja-cheol/Commentator at the time: "What do you mean? It was great."]
Now, he promises to dedicate himself to the development of football by nurturing youth as he envisions the future of the Jeju club.
This is KBS News Park Sun-woo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Midfielder Koo Ja-cheol retires
-
- 입력 2025-01-15 00:53:06
Koo Ja-cheol, a midfielder representing Korean football, named winning the bronze medal at the London Olympics as his best moment during his retirement press conference.
In particular, a touching moment was captured as he recalled the Brazil World Cup.
What is the story behind this? Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.
[Report]
The best moment that Koo Ja-cheol, who has always been part of the memorable scenes in Korean football, chose was indeed the London Olympics 13 years ago.
During the fateful Korea-Japan match, Koo, who was the captain at the time, scored a decisive goal, making history by winning the first Olympic football medal.
[Commentary at the time: "Koo Ja-cheol said he couldn't go back without scoring a goal...."]
[Koo Ja-cheol/Jeju Youth Advisor: "I think the moment I put the bronze medal around my neck and went up to the podium is the most memorable. It was a goal that allowed me to shake off the pain and shame of the loss to Japan a year earlier."]
On the other hand, the 2014 Brazil World Cup, remembered for Son Heung-min's tears, remains a painful memory.
He reflected on realizing the social responsibility that comes with being a national football team member and how his attitude towards football has changed.
[Koo Ja-cheol/Jeju Youth Advisor: "Looking back at those who were able to sustain their livelihoods and benefit from society through the World Cup, I think we were very irresponsible."]
The presence of his close friends Lee Chung-yong and Ki Sung-yueng, who supported his decision to retire, was the biggest driving force behind his continuous growth.
[Koo Ja-cheol/Jeju Youth Advisor: "They often told me that they were sorry to see me go and that I had worked hard. I tried to learn from their srengths and continued to make efforts."]
Koo Ja-cheol, who developed a new perspective on football as a commentator during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
["You made it to the Round of 16, how did you feel?"]
[Koo Ja-cheol/Commentator at the time: "What do you mean? It was great."]
Now, he promises to dedicate himself to the development of football by nurturing youth as he envisions the future of the Jeju club.
This is KBS News Park Sun-woo.
-
-
박선우 기자 bergkamp@kbs.co.kr박선우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.