Caregiver probed for child abuse

[Anchor]

An alarming incident occurred in a government-run childcare service.

A caregiver is under investigation for allegedly abusing a child just over two years old.

Let's take a look at the report by reporter Yeo So-yeon.

[Report]

A woman is folding laundry next to a pair of two-year-old twins.

When the boy, who was lying down, tries to get up, she roughly presses down on his head.

The girl, witnessing this from the side, freezes in apparent fear.

Next, the caregiver shoves the girl and slaps her repeatedly.

["Can’t you be quiet?"]

She then kicks the boy’s leg, causing him to fall, and ultimately hits the crying child’s feet.

The woman in question was employed as a caregiver in a government-run childcare service. The abuse was caught on CCTV installed by the parents.

The parents, who had trusted the government-managed program, were left in shock when they discovered the incident.

When they contacted the childcare support center in Incheon, where the caregiver was registered, they were told she could not be dismissed but could face a maximum suspension of six months.

[Mother of the Victimized Children/Voice Altered: "Watching my children, my heart broke. Even when another caregiver comes, they are terrified and startled. We trusted the system, but this is what happened. It’s so disheartening."]

The caregiver claimed she only struck the child once as a form of discipline.

Police have opened a preliminary investigation into the caregiver on charges of child abuse under the Child Welfare Act.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has issued an apology and pledged to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

