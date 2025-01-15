Unconventional baseball training

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A training method that exceeds expectations has emerged for baseball players‘ off-season training, which has been traditionally represented by ice water immersion.



Kiwoom Heroes’ Choi Joo-hwan is preparing for the new season with track and field training.



Why is he doing this kind of training?



Reporter Park Joo-mi has the story.



[Report]



To mentally prepare, baseball players jumped into ice water, and to strengthen their shoulders and build endurance, they also learned badminton.



They even incorporate ballet movements for a more flexible pitching style.



Choi Joo-hwan has opened a new chapter in off-season training with yet another unique method.



Choi Joo-hwan leaps over hurdles.



His warm-up is anything but ordinary, as he is currently undergoing sprint training.



To enhance his explosiveness, he is mastering the fundamentals of track and field, from foot placement to arm movements.



[Min Hyuk-ki/Coach: “When moving quickly, there was a feeling of separation between upper and lower body during agility-related exercises.”]



For Choi Joo-hwan, who has primarily played as a second baseman since his professional debut, defense has always been a burden.



[Choi Joo-hwan/Kiwoom Heroes: “I made so many mistakes. When I was on defense, I had this trauma where I felt like everyone in the movie theater was just staring at me.”]



Defense requires catching a fly ball with an outstretched hand and then stepping forward to make a throw.



Since quick directional changes from vertical to horizontal are necessary, this is Choi Joo-hwan‘s unique training method to eliminate unnecessary movements.



Since three years ago, he has been training with a short-distance track coach during the off-season, which has boosted his confidence in defense.



[Choi Joo-hwan/KiwoomnHeroes: “When moving in a small defensive range, I feel like the switches in my body are starting to turn on when catching and connecting to the next movement.”]



Choi Joo-hwan aims to showcase the dignity of a veteran in competition with younger players.



He is preparing for the day when he can display dazzling, top-notch defense in front of fans this season.



KBS News, Park Joo-mi.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!