Unconventional baseball training
A training method that exceeds expectations has emerged for baseball players‘ off-season training, which has been traditionally represented by ice water immersion.
Kiwoom Heroes’ Choi Joo-hwan is preparing for the new season with track and field training.
Why is he doing this kind of training?
Reporter Park Joo-mi has the story.
[Report]
To mentally prepare, baseball players jumped into ice water, and to strengthen their shoulders and build endurance, they also learned badminton.
They even incorporate ballet movements for a more flexible pitching style.
Choi Joo-hwan has opened a new chapter in off-season training with yet another unique method.
Choi Joo-hwan leaps over hurdles.
His warm-up is anything but ordinary, as he is currently undergoing sprint training.
To enhance his explosiveness, he is mastering the fundamentals of track and field, from foot placement to arm movements.
[Min Hyuk-ki/Coach: “When moving quickly, there was a feeling of separation between upper and lower body during agility-related exercises.”]
For Choi Joo-hwan, who has primarily played as a second baseman since his professional debut, defense has always been a burden.
[Choi Joo-hwan/Kiwoom Heroes: “I made so many mistakes. When I was on defense, I had this trauma where I felt like everyone in the movie theater was just staring at me.”]
Defense requires catching a fly ball with an outstretched hand and then stepping forward to make a throw.
Since quick directional changes from vertical to horizontal are necessary, this is Choi Joo-hwan‘s unique training method to eliminate unnecessary movements.
Since three years ago, he has been training with a short-distance track coach during the off-season, which has boosted his confidence in defense.
[Choi Joo-hwan/KiwoomnHeroes: “When moving in a small defensive range, I feel like the switches in my body are starting to turn on when catching and connecting to the next movement.”]
Choi Joo-hwan aims to showcase the dignity of a veteran in competition with younger players.
He is preparing for the day when he can display dazzling, top-notch defense in front of fans this season.
KBS News, Park Joo-mi.
