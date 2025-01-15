News Today

[News Today] WHAT'S NEXT FOR YOON

입력 2025.01.15 (16:12)

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol immediately proceeded to the Corruption Investigation Office for High Ranking Officials for questioning. We look into how the investigation of President Yoon is being conducted.

[REPORT]
Once the warrant was executed, President Yoon Suk Yeol left the residence and went directly to the Corruption Investigation Office for High Raking Officials' building.

He will be questioned in the video recording room inside the CIO building.

Deputy chief prosecutor Lee Jae-sung is known to be in charge of questioning the president.

The CIO reportedly prepared a 200-page set of questions to ask the president.

However, it remains to be seen whether the probe can actually take place.

Because it is entirely possible that the president would exercise his right to remain silent.

In the video released before his arrest warrant was executed, President Yoon said that he does not acknowledge the CIO’s investigation.

The CIO has to decide whether to ask for another arrest warrant within forty-eight hours since the time of arrest.

Since the alleged accomplices of insurrection who had acted at President Yoon’s order, have already been detained, another arrest warrant for the president, accused of heading the insurgency, is very likely to be requested again.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Security Service reportedly asked the CIO to cooperate in searching the building for explosives and providing security measures on the floor where the president will be questioned.

