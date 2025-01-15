[News Today] LITTLE RESISTANCE FROM PRES. GUARD

News Today





[LEAD]

Unlike the first attempt, the Corruption Investigation Office deployed nearly a thousand officers for this second warrant execution. The Presidential Security Service also showed little resistance.



[REPORT]

The Presidential Security Service can mobilize a maximum 700 staff. The CIO and police planned to outnumber them in personnel.



In the latest warrant execution, some one thousand officials, nearly seven fold from the first attempt, were known to have been deployed.



Also, unlike the first time, the investigators' roles were further divided into an arrest and search team, escort unit, and obstacle removal squad.



It was also stressed this time that if the PSS staff resist, they could be detained on the scene.



Security agents who had formed a human shield in the first arrest attempt did not put up a strong resistance this time.



As investigators climbed ladders and bypassed a secondary barrier, PSS staff did not block their move.



The hard line PSS deputy chief, Kim Sung-hoon, reportedly issued an order to block the warrant execution in the morning. But many PSS staff were known to have rejected the order by remaining on standby instead of taking action.



The psychological tactic to promise leniency to security staff that cooperate with the warrant execution and threats of arrest for obstructing official duties, is believed to have ultimately led to the warrant being enforced without any physical clashes.