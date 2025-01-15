News Today

[News Today] IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS TO BEGIN

입력 2025.01.15 (16:16) 수정 2025.01.15 (16:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court will commence its in-depth review of President Yoon's impeachment tomorrow. We examine the central issues at stake.

[REPORT]
One of the key issues the Constitutional Court will examine is whether the declaration of martial law itself violates the constitution and the law.

The president's legal team insists that declaring martial law is a constitutional authority of the president and an act of high-level governance.

Yun Gap-geun / Lawyer for President Yoon Suk Yeol (Jan. 9)
The president declared emergency martial law, which is within his constitutional
authority, to restore free democracy.

In contrast, the National Assembly views martial law as an attack on the country's system that undermines constitutional order.

Kim Yi-su / Lawyer (Parliamentary impeachment team)
Declaring emergency martial law is the first major attack on Korea's democracy and constitutional order since the 1987 pro-democracy movement.

The second issue to be deliberated by the court is whether the first martial law decree, which banned parliamentary and political activities, rallies and demonstrations and restricted the press, violated the constitution.

The court will also review the acts of mobilizing the military and police to disrupt legitimate parliamentary activities, as well as raiding the National Election Commission without a search warrant.

The president's legal team told the court that emergency martial law was declared to find out election irregularities.

However, the National Assembly plans to prove the attempt to detain high-profile politicians and NEC officials using various evidence, such as CCTV footage and witness testimonies.

The president's order to arrest a court justice has also been added to the list of issues subject to deliberation, with its adoption to be decided in the upcoming court proceedings.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS TO BEGIN
    • 입력 2025-01-15 16:16:08
    • 수정2025-01-15 16:16:28
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court will commence its in-depth review of President Yoon's impeachment tomorrow. We examine the central issues at stake.

[REPORT]
One of the key issues the Constitutional Court will examine is whether the declaration of martial law itself violates the constitution and the law.

The president's legal team insists that declaring martial law is a constitutional authority of the president and an act of high-level governance.

Yun Gap-geun / Lawyer for President Yoon Suk Yeol (Jan. 9)
The president declared emergency martial law, which is within his constitutional
authority, to restore free democracy.

In contrast, the National Assembly views martial law as an attack on the country's system that undermines constitutional order.

Kim Yi-su / Lawyer (Parliamentary impeachment team)
Declaring emergency martial law is the first major attack on Korea's democracy and constitutional order since the 1987 pro-democracy movement.

The second issue to be deliberated by the court is whether the first martial law decree, which banned parliamentary and political activities, rallies and demonstrations and restricted the press, violated the constitution.

The court will also review the acts of mobilizing the military and police to disrupt legitimate parliamentary activities, as well as raiding the National Election Commission without a search warrant.

The president's legal team told the court that emergency martial law was declared to find out election irregularities.

However, the National Assembly plans to prove the attempt to detain high-profile politicians and NEC officials using various evidence, such as CCTV footage and witness testimonies.

The president's order to arrest a court justice has also been added to the list of issues subject to deliberation, with its adoption to be decided in the upcoming court proceedings.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

공수처 “윤 대통령, 묵비권 행사 중”…조사 녹화도 거부

공수처 “윤 대통령, 묵비권 행사 중”…조사 녹화도 거부
헌정 사상 첫 현직 대통령 체포<br>…비상계엄 사태 43일만

헌정 사상 첫 현직 대통령 체포…비상계엄 사태 43일만
국민의힘 “공수처장·국수본부장 불법체포 등 혐의로 고발”

국민의힘 “공수처장·국수본부장 불법체포 등 혐의로 고발”
미 백악관, 윤 대통령 체포에 “한국 정부·시민의 헌법 준수 인정”

미 백악관, 윤 대통령 체포에 “한국 정부·시민의 헌법 준수 인정”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.