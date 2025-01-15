[News Today] MALICIOUS POSTS HURT CRASH FAMILIES
[LEAD]
We turn to updates on the Jeju Airline tragedy. Victims' families of the crash testified at the National Assembly. They urged an end to the harmful online attacks and misinformation, calling for a halt to further victimization.
[REPORT]
The first parliamentary inquiry session regarding the Jeju Air plane crash.
Park Han-shin, who represents bereaved families, emphasized the severity of secondary harm inflicted on the families.
He said that defamatory posts and political propaganda are a grave attack on the families, adding salt to their wounds.
Park Han-shin / Head of bereaved families association
Families are emotionally vulnerable. My own family, my daughter have faced insufferable and inescapable pain.
Since the tragic accident, there have been malicious online posts about compensation for the bereaved families.
As of 5 p.m. last Sunday, police were investigating 173 such cases. Four people responsible for such posts have been apprehended so far.
Park asked for stern measures from the government.
Park Han-shin / Head of bereaved families association
Help us. That's all I have to say. So the victims can rest in peace.
The families have also made repeated requests for the opportunity to directly take part in the investigation into the cause of the crash.
However, the government explained that International Civil Aviation Organization rules do not allow the participation of bereaved families.
Park Sang-woo / Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
We may come up with a system under a special law that's in line with global standards so that families can receive assistance from experts, adjust opinions.
Instead the government promised to transparently disclose information at every stage of the investigation.
Regarding the absence of backup batteries for cockpit voice recorders of some 50 aircraft of the same model as the crashed plane, the transport ministry said it is reviewing whether adding such batteries is technically possible.
