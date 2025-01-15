News 9

First sitting president arrested

입력 2025.01.15 (22:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon was arrested 43 days after declaring emergency martial law on the 3rd of last month.

This is the first time in South Korea's constitutional history that a sitting president has been subjected to an arrest warrant, and reporter Jeong Hae-joo will provide the details.

[Report]

Before the darkness had fully lifted, the investigation team from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) began executing the second arrest warrant.

Three hours after breaking through barricades and barbed wire to enter the presidential residence.

At 10:33 AM, the CIO arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of being the leader of an insurrection.

This secured President Yoon's custody 43 days after the declaration of emergency martial law.

It is unprecedented in our constitutional history for a sitting president to be arrested by investigative authorities.

As the execution of the warrant drew near, President Yoon's side expressed a willingness to voluntarily appear, but the CIO did not accept it.

The presidential security service also did not resist significantly, and the investigation team completed the execution of the arrest warrant five hours after the attempt began.

President Yoon, who emerged from the presidential residence, was immediately transported to the CIO headquarters in Gwacheon.

The first arrest warrant for President Yoon was issued on the 31st of last month, and an attempt to execute it on January 3rd was unsuccessful. Four days later, the CIO received another warrant and prepared for re-execution.

After two attempts, the arrest warrant was executed, and President Yoon will remain the first sitting president to be arrested.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • First sitting president arrested
    • 입력 2025-01-15 22:31:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon was arrested 43 days after declaring emergency martial law on the 3rd of last month.

This is the first time in South Korea's constitutional history that a sitting president has been subjected to an arrest warrant, and reporter Jeong Hae-joo will provide the details.

[Report]

Before the darkness had fully lifted, the investigation team from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) began executing the second arrest warrant.

Three hours after breaking through barricades and barbed wire to enter the presidential residence.

At 10:33 AM, the CIO arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of being the leader of an insurrection.

This secured President Yoon's custody 43 days after the declaration of emergency martial law.

It is unprecedented in our constitutional history for a sitting president to be arrested by investigative authorities.

As the execution of the warrant drew near, President Yoon's side expressed a willingness to voluntarily appear, but the CIO did not accept it.

The presidential security service also did not resist significantly, and the investigation team completed the execution of the arrest warrant five hours after the attempt began.

President Yoon, who emerged from the presidential residence, was immediately transported to the CIO headquarters in Gwacheon.

The first arrest warrant for President Yoon was issued on the 31st of last month, and an attempt to execute it on January 3rd was unsuccessful. Four days later, the CIO received another warrant and prepared for re-execution.

After two attempts, the arrest warrant was executed, and President Yoon will remain the first sitting president to be arrested.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.
정해주
정해주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 10시간40분 조사 종료 후 구금…<br>이 시각 서울구치소

윤 대통령 10시간40분 조사 종료 후 구금…이 시각 서울구치소
윤 대통령 변호인단 “서울중앙지법에 체포적부심사 청구”

윤 대통령 변호인단 “서울중앙지법에 체포적부심사 청구”
헌정 사상 첫 현직 대통령 체포<br>…비상계엄 사태 43일만

헌정 사상 첫 현직 대통령 체포…비상계엄 사태 43일만
국민의힘 “불법 집행 책임 물을 것”…공수처장 등 고발

국민의힘 “불법 집행 책임 물을 것”…공수처장 등 고발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.