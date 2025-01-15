First sitting president arrested

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon was arrested 43 days after declaring emergency martial law on the 3rd of last month.



This is the first time in South Korea's constitutional history that a sitting president has been subjected to an arrest warrant, and reporter Jeong Hae-joo will provide the details.



[Report]



Before the darkness had fully lifted, the investigation team from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) began executing the second arrest warrant.



Three hours after breaking through barricades and barbed wire to enter the presidential residence.



At 10:33 AM, the CIO arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of being the leader of an insurrection.



This secured President Yoon's custody 43 days after the declaration of emergency martial law.



It is unprecedented in our constitutional history for a sitting president to be arrested by investigative authorities.



As the execution of the warrant drew near, President Yoon's side expressed a willingness to voluntarily appear, but the CIO did not accept it.



The presidential security service also did not resist significantly, and the investigation team completed the execution of the arrest warrant five hours after the attempt began.



President Yoon, who emerged from the presidential residence, was immediately transported to the CIO headquarters in Gwacheon.



The first arrest warrant for President Yoon was issued on the 31st of last month, and an attempt to execute it on January 3rd was unsuccessful. Four days later, the CIO received another warrant and prepared for re-execution.



After two attempts, the arrest warrant was executed, and President Yoon will remain the first sitting president to be arrested.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



