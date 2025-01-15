5-hour arrest operation unfolds

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the previous first attempt at arrest, the CIO investigation team was blocked by the third barrier of the presidential security service and had to turn back.



However, this time, after breaking through the first barrier, they reached the front of the presidential residence without significant resistance and completed the execution of the warrant without major clashes.



Continuing with reporter Shin Ji-soo.



[Report]



The CIO investigators present the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The formal execution of the arrest warrant began around 5:10 AM today (1.15).



At one point, they were blocked for two hours by President Yoon's legal team and ruling party lawmakers.



[CIO official: "If you obstruct the lawful execution of the warrant against suspect Yoon Suk Yeol through the collective power of your organization, it constitutes an act of special obstruction of public duty, and we ask you to cease immediately."]



After dispersing them, as they approached the entrance of the presidential residence, the speed of the warrant execution increased.



At 7:30 AM, investigators cut the barbed wire at the main gate of the residence and climbed over the barricade with a ladder.



The large-scale arrest and search team that followed faced little resistance as they passed through the entrance checkpoint.



The bus barricade, which was the second barrier, was literally useless.



They bypassed it and passed through without issue.



They reached the checkpoint and iron gate in front of the residence, which was the third barrier, at 8:05 AM.



It took less than 40 minutes for the investigation team to pass the first barrier at the entrance of the residence and reach the final third barrier.



The chief prosecutor and others from the CIO entered the residence and began discussions with President Yoon's side regarding the execution of the warrant.



Two hours later, at 10:33 AM, the CIO investigators completed the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon.



Despite various concerns about physical clashes and the possibility of a prolonged standoff, the investigation team quickly carried out the arrest operation and concluded the execution of the warrant in about five hours.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



