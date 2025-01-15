News 9

5-hour arrest operation unfolds

입력 2025.01.15 (22:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

During the previous first attempt at arrest, the CIO investigation team was blocked by the third barrier of the presidential security service and had to turn back.

However, this time, after breaking through the first barrier, they reached the front of the presidential residence without significant resistance and completed the execution of the warrant without major clashes.

Continuing with reporter Shin Ji-soo.

[Report]

The CIO investigators present the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The formal execution of the arrest warrant began around 5:10 AM today (1.15).

At one point, they were blocked for two hours by President Yoon's legal team and ruling party lawmakers.

[CIO official: "If you obstruct the lawful execution of the warrant against suspect Yoon Suk Yeol through the collective power of your organization, it constitutes an act of special obstruction of public duty, and we ask you to cease immediately."]

After dispersing them, as they approached the entrance of the presidential residence, the speed of the warrant execution increased.

At 7:30 AM, investigators cut the barbed wire at the main gate of the residence and climbed over the barricade with a ladder.

The large-scale arrest and search team that followed faced little resistance as they passed through the entrance checkpoint.

The bus barricade, which was the second barrier, was literally useless.

They bypassed it and passed through without issue.

They reached the checkpoint and iron gate in front of the residence, which was the third barrier, at 8:05 AM.

It took less than 40 minutes for the investigation team to pass the first barrier at the entrance of the residence and reach the final third barrier.

The chief prosecutor and others from the CIO entered the residence and began discussions with President Yoon's side regarding the execution of the warrant.

Two hours later, at 10:33 AM, the CIO investigators completed the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon.

Despite various concerns about physical clashes and the possibility of a prolonged standoff, the investigation team quickly carried out the arrest operation and concluded the execution of the warrant in about five hours.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 5-hour arrest operation unfolds
    • 입력 2025-01-15 22:36:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

During the previous first attempt at arrest, the CIO investigation team was blocked by the third barrier of the presidential security service and had to turn back.

However, this time, after breaking through the first barrier, they reached the front of the presidential residence without significant resistance and completed the execution of the warrant without major clashes.

Continuing with reporter Shin Ji-soo.

[Report]

The CIO investigators present the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The formal execution of the arrest warrant began around 5:10 AM today (1.15).

At one point, they were blocked for two hours by President Yoon's legal team and ruling party lawmakers.

[CIO official: "If you obstruct the lawful execution of the warrant against suspect Yoon Suk Yeol through the collective power of your organization, it constitutes an act of special obstruction of public duty, and we ask you to cease immediately."]

After dispersing them, as they approached the entrance of the presidential residence, the speed of the warrant execution increased.

At 7:30 AM, investigators cut the barbed wire at the main gate of the residence and climbed over the barricade with a ladder.

The large-scale arrest and search team that followed faced little resistance as they passed through the entrance checkpoint.

The bus barricade, which was the second barrier, was literally useless.

They bypassed it and passed through without issue.

They reached the checkpoint and iron gate in front of the residence, which was the third barrier, at 8:05 AM.

It took less than 40 minutes for the investigation team to pass the first barrier at the entrance of the residence and reach the final third barrier.

The chief prosecutor and others from the CIO entered the residence and began discussions with President Yoon's side regarding the execution of the warrant.

Two hours later, at 10:33 AM, the CIO investigators completed the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon.

Despite various concerns about physical clashes and the possibility of a prolonged standoff, the investigation team quickly carried out the arrest operation and concluded the execution of the warrant in about five hours.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.
신지수
신지수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 10시간40분 조사 종료 후 구금…<br>이 시각 서울구치소

윤 대통령 10시간40분 조사 종료 후 구금…이 시각 서울구치소
윤 대통령 변호인단 “서울중앙지법에 체포적부심사 청구”

윤 대통령 변호인단 “서울중앙지법에 체포적부심사 청구”
헌정 사상 첫 현직 대통령 체포<br>…비상계엄 사태 43일만

헌정 사상 첫 현직 대통령 체포…비상계엄 사태 43일만
국민의힘 “불법 집행 책임 물을 것”…공수처장 등 고발

국민의힘 “불법 집행 책임 물을 것”…공수처장 등 고발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.