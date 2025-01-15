News 9

Yoon’s probe continues

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested on charges of insurrection and is currently being investigated at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

First, let's go to the scene.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu! The investigation started around 11 AM and has now been going on for about 10 hours.

How is it progressing?

[Reporter]

Yes, it is now past 9 PM, and the investigation of President Yoon is still ongoing.

The investigation, which started at 11 AM, has been continuing for over 10 hours.

The lights are brightly lit on the third floor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, where President Yoon's interrogation room is located.

However, it is reported that there has been little significant progress in the investigation.

This is because President Yoon has exercised his right to remain silent.

It is said that President Yoon shared some of his story during the investigation but did not answer most of the questions from the prosecutors at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

An official from the CIO explained that they are addressing President Yoon as 'Mr. President.'

However, they mentioned that the record refers to him as 'the suspect,' indicating that they intend to conduct a thorough investigation while still showing respect for the sitting president.

[Anchor]

It is already quite late; how much longer will the investigation continue?

[Reporter]

Since they need to decide on a request for an arrest warrant within 48 hours of the arrest, time is of the essence, and the CIO is continuing the investigation even after dinner.

The CIO stated that there does not seem to be a need for an overnight investigation.

They have prepared a questionnaire that exceeds 200 pages.

Based on this questionnaire, they are trying to confirm specific allegations against President Yoon, who is accused of being the leader of the insurrection, but they are facing difficulties due to his refusal to testify.

It is expected that President Yoon will move to the Seoul Detention Center as soon as the investigation is completed today and will wait there to undergo a second round of questioning tomorrow (1.16).

However, it has not yet been decided which vehicle he will take to the detention center or how he will appear again at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials tomorrow.

This has been Hwang Hyun-kyu from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for KBS News.

