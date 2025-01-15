News 9

Yoon releases video after arrest

[Anchor]

President Yoon released a video message and a handwritten statement immediately after his arrest.

He explained that he is not being arrested but is attending, in order to prevent bloodshed.

He also stated that the martial law decree was an exercise of presidential authority and claimed he was facing a fraudulent impeachment due to a political charge of insurrection.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the story.

[Report]

In a video message recorded just before his arrest, President Yoon stated that the law of this country has collapsed.

[Yoon Suk Yeol, President: "It is truly deplorable to see illegal acts being committed and procedures being forcibly carried out based on an invalid warrant."]

He does not acknowledge the investigation by the CIO but explained the reasons he has no choice but to comply.

[Yoon Suk Yeol, President: "To prevent an unfortunate bloodshed, I have decided to respond to the summons from the CIO, even though it is an illegal investigation."]

He also shared a handwritten manuscript he wrote at the beginning of the new year through his social media account.

He emphasized that "the martial law declaration is an exercise of presidential authority to address a national crisis" and was not a crime.

He argued that he was impeached under the frame of insurrection charge, describing it as a politically motivated accusation.

He criticized the opposition for retracting the charge of insurrection from the impeachment grounds, calling it "fraudulent impeachment, fraudulent charges."

He stated, "There is too much evidence of election fraud" and insisted that it should not be dismissed as a conspiracy theory.

This reiterates the claims made in his address on the 12th of last month, to which the National Election Commission responded point by point, stating that President Yoon's claims are not factual.

Chung Jin-suk, the President's Chief of Staff, reported that as soon as the arrest warrant was executed, President Yoon expressed his intention to voluntarily attend, but the CIO stated that they could not halt the execution of the arrest warrant.

He also held a meeting with senior secretaries, urging them to fulfill their duties steadfastly, especially during difficult times.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

