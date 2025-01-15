Yoon's side seeks voluntary appearance

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The side of President Yoon attempted to negotiate by suddenly expressing the intention to voluntarily appear during the execution of the arrest warrant.



Reporter Kim Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



Around 8:30 AM today, when the iron gate, the third line of defense, was opened.



Attorney Seok Dong-hyun, representing President Yoon, announced through social media that they are negotiating President Yoon's voluntary appearance with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



He claimed that the execution of the arrest warrant by the CIO is illegal and unjust, but President Yoon made an unavoidable decision to prevent injuries to citizens and physical clashes between the security service and the police.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Attorney/Representative of President Yoon Suk Yeol: "We judged that it is necessary to prevent such a situation occurring due to concerns that serious accidents could happen in the event of a clash between the police (and the security service)..."]



However, 30 minutes later, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials held a briefing and dismissed such claims.



An official from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials stated, "I understand that they are coordinating regarding the execution of the arrest warrant," adding, "At this point, voluntary appearance is not being considered, and the goal is the execution of the warrant."



Ultimately, around 10:30 AM, about five hours after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials presented the arrest warrant, the unprecedented arrest of a sitting president in constitutional history became a reality.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



