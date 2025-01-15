PPP lawmakers react to arrest

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will continue to examine the situation and process during the execution of the arrest warrant in detail.



Some members of the People Power Party gathered in front of the presidential residence from early morning, appealing for the suspension of the warrant execution.



Just before the arrest, they also met with President Yoon, who expressed his apologies to the lawmakers and urged them to work towards the re-creation of the administration, according to attendees.



Lee Yae-jin reports.



[Report]



In the early morning, over 30 members of the People Power Party gathered in front of the presidential residence.



[Kim Gi-hyeon/People Power Party Member: "We urge the CIO and the National Office of Investigation to immediately stop the illegal execution of the arrest warrant."]



They tried to block the execution of the warrant from the CIO investigators with their arms crossed, but it was not enough.



As the blockade was easily breached, some lawmakers went up to the residence.



However, the CIO investigators requested the presidential security service to control the entry of both lawmakers and their attorneys.



[Chief Prosecutor of the CIO: "Are you discriminating against us? You've checked the ID's of all the personnel executing the warrant!"]



[Kwon Young-jin/People Power Party Member: "Even though we said we were members of the National Assembly, they didn't let us through and twisted our ankles, acting coercively..."]



Ultimately, some 20 lawmakers met with President Yoon, who reportedly said, "There should be no bloodshed among the youth, including police and security personnel," and expressed his intention to go out himself.



He also mentioned that even if he faces difficulties, it is fortunate to understand the reality of the leftist judicial cartel and the left, and urged for the re-creation of the administration.



After the execution of the arrest warrant, the lawmakers criticized that the rule of law and democratic procedures were trampled upon.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Member: "This is the day the Constitution was destroyed. Is it the ambition of the head of the CIO or the violent acts of forces colluding with the opposition?"]



The lawmakers considered visiting the CIO headquarters in protest today (1.15) but did not carry it out.



KBS News, Lee Yae-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!