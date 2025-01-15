News 9

Security staff avoids clash

[Anchor]

The security office employees, who had strongly resisted the first warrant execution, today (1.15) only watched as the arrest team entered, showing a completely different demeanor.

They did not follow the orders and pressure from their superiors.

As a result, the physical confrontation that was feared did not occur.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

Behind the bus barricade, employees from the security office are standing.

Although the investigative personnel have crossed the barricade, there is no one stopping them.

The security personnel stationed throughout the premises also showed no particular reaction and cleared the way without any physical confrontation.

This is because most of them refused the order to obstruct the warrant execution.

The 'hardliner' Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon of the security office issued an order early this morning to obstruct the warrant execution, but the employees did not comply.

One official told KBS that Kim Seong-hoon "pressured that if they did not respond to the orders or refused them, personnel actions would be taken, but most remained unresponsive."

Instead, they stayed in the security office or in waiting areas.

Some took leave, and even when called, they worked as usual, and department heads allowed this.

Since Jan. 3, opinions have spread within the security office that the order to obstruct the warrant execution could be illegal, and it is known that internal resistance rapidly increased as Kim Seong-hoon continued to demand a hardline response.

One security officer stated, "We should not make the employees into criminals," and added, "The executives also had the stance of not controlling the employees."

The security office stated that the security for the sitting president would remain unchanged even during the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

However, there are currently no security measures in place for incarceration, and discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Justice and others.

KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

