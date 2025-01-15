Rallies over Yoon's arrest

News 9

[Anchor]

As news of President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest broke, the area in front of the presidential residence, where pro and anti-impeachment rallies were taking place, was filled with cheers and sighs of despair.

This is Moon Ye-seul reporting.

[Report]

Last night (1.14), news broke that the execution of a second arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol was imminent.

In front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, participants of both pro and anti-impeachment rallies gathered again.

["Impeachment of the president is invalid!"]

["Arrest! Arrest!"]

Some rally participants prepared chairs, blankets, and tents, anticipating a prolonged standoff lasting two nights and three days.

The police separated the movements of the pro and anti-impeachment rally participants using pedestrian overpasses, preventing direct physical clashes.

However, after 4 AM, as investigators arrived and the execution of the warrant began in earnest, the opposition from anti-impeachment rally participants towards the police intensified.

The police riot squad was deployed to move rally participants who were blocking the entrance to the residence, but the rally continued outside the entrance.

As the scuffle escalated, reports of injuries came in, prompting paramedics to be dispatched, and some supporters lay down on the road, leading to police forcibly dispersing them.

First, second, third...

As the barricades were breached, the pro-impeachment side cheered.

["It's speeding up!"]

The anti-impeachment side was unable to leave their places for a long time.

Today (1.15), during the rally, one participant was injured and transported by paramedics, but there were no serious injuries reported.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

