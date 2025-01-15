News 9

No physical clashes during Yoon's arrest

[Anchor]

The biggest concern during the execution of the second arrest warrant was the potential for physical clashes between the police and the security office.

However, the security office effectively cleared the way, preventing any unfortunate incidents such as bloodshed between national agencies.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

On Jan. 3, the first execution of the warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials failed due to obstruction by the security office.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials received a reissuance of the arrest warrant and announced a second execution, while the security office reiterated its unwillingness to back down.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok emphasized that neither the police nor the security office should use violence under any circumstances.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President/Jan. 13: "Under no circumstances should citizens be harmed, nor should any unfortunate incidents arise from physical clashes."]

However, as the second execution of the warrant approached, the security office warned of a strong response.

With the moderate Park Jong-joon stepping down and the hardliner Kim Seong-hoon taking over as acting head, the barriers became thicker, and armed security personnel began to be spotted.

There were also allegations that the defense team for President Yoon ordered a strong response, suggesting that the security office could arrest the police.

In response, the police pressured the leadership, including Deputy Chief Kim, with the arrest warrant and warned that if they obstructed the execution of the warrant, they could be arrested as offenders caught in the act.

They also revealed a specific operation plan to deploy a large number of personnel to drag out individuals one by one.

Although the standoff between the security office and the police seemed to escalate to extremes, the feared physical clashes did not occur.

Security office employees did not follow the orders of their superiors.

As time passed, the awareness that obstructing the execution of the warrant was illegal spread, and voices against clashes grew louder.

Ultimately, the unprecedented execution of an arrest warrant for a sitting president was concluded after about five hours without major conflict.

This is KBS News reporter Lee Hyun-jun.

