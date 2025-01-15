News 9

Yoon arrives at CIO in 20 minutes

[Anchor]

After the arrest warrant was executed, President Yoon arrived at the CIO headquarters in Gwacheon in 20 minutes by riding in a security vehicle.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has summarized the route taken from the presidential residence to the CIO headquarters.

[Report]

The CIO executed the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol at 10:33 AM.

President Yoon headed to the CIO headquarters in a black large van, which was the presidential security vehicle waiting in front of the residence.

Several security vehicles with flashing lights descended the hill from the residence in a line and quickly exited onto the external road.

Following police control, the security vehicles passed through the Hannam-dong intersection at a high speed and crossed the Hannam Bridge around 10:40 AM.

After entering the Gyeongbu Expressway, they lined up in the controlled first lane, following police motorcycles and patrol cars.

The security vehicles moved quickly past the Yangjae Interchange to the Seonam Interchange.

Around 10:51 AM, they passed through the main gate of the government building in Gwacheon, which houses the CIO headquarters.

Then, just 20 minutes after the warrant was executed, at 10:53 AM,

the security vehicle carrying President Yoon arrived at the back main gate of the CIO headquarters, which was blocked to outsiders.

The security vehicle went directly into the screening facility.

Although blocked by other security vehicles, the side view of President Yoon getting out of the car was briefly captured by the camera.

After getting out of the car, President Yoon passed through the screening facility and entered the CIO building.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

  Yoon arrives at CIO in 20 minutes
    • 입력 2025-01-15 23:45:03
    News 9
