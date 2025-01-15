Interrogation room for Pres. Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon is being investigated in the video recording interrogation room on the 3rd floor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



The investigation began immediately without a meeting with the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, but President Yoon refused both the statement and the video recording.



Reporter Lee Ji-eun reports on where and how the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was conducted.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol is being investigated in the video recording interrogation room 338 of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



The so-called 'tea time' that was held in the past for former presidents out of courtesy was omitted, and the investigation started immediately.



This room is about 6.6 square meters in size, similar to the scale of rooms where ordinary suspects are interrogated.



Deputy Chief Prosecutor Lee Jae-seung of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials directly conducted the investigation, with one investigator present.



President Yoon was seated on the opposite side with one lawyer present.



The interrogation room was also equipped with video equipment such as CCTV.



The investigation team prepared this interrogation room to record the investigation process of President Yoon, but since he refused the video recording, no recording took place.



Although video recording can be done without the suspect's consent, it seems they decided not to record for the sake of a smooth investigation.



After completing the morning investigation, which lasted about two and a half hours, President Yoon had lunch in the waiting room across from the interrogation room around 1:30 PM.



This is a rest area equipped with a sofa and table in preparation for long hours of investigation.



The afternoon investigation resumed at 2:40 PM, with security personnel guarding the area around the interrogation room.



The afternoon investigation was conducted alternately by Chief Prosecutor Lee Dae-hwan and Chief Prosecutor Cha Jeong-hyun, lasting over three hours.



The prosecutors referred to President Yoon as 'Mr. President' during the investigation, but he was recorded as a suspect in the interrogation report.



President Yoon had soybean paste stew for dinner and rested until 7 PM before undergoing further investigation.



This is Lee Ji-eun from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!