Pro and anti-arrest rallies persist

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The anti-arrest rally that was taking place around the presidential residence has now moved outside the CIO headquarters at the Government Complex Gwacheon.



Let's connect to the scene.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye! You mentioned that the participants of the rally are in an agitated mood.



[Report]



Yes, in front of the CIO headquarters in Gwacheon, a rally opposing the arrest is being held late into the night.



Today (1.15), as news broke that President Yoon began being investigated at the CIO, participants who had been rallying against the arrest around the presidential residence started to move here.



They have shown an agitated reaction regarding President Yoon's arrest by the CIO today.



Holding American flags and South Korean flags in both hands, they are shouting "Oppose impeachment."



They have also occupied the roadway in front of the main gate of the complex and are in a standoff with the police.



Organizations that have been leading the pro-arrest rallies issued a joint welcoming statement after the execution of the second arrest warrant today, urging a thorough investigation by the CIO.



Additionally, a rally urging impeachment was held near the Constitutional Court this evening.



Tomorrow, it is expected that both pro and anti-arrest rallies for President Yoon will take place near the CIO headquarters.



The police are deploying personnel to prepare for any situation.



Currently, only individuals with prior permission are allowed to enter the interior of the main gate of the Government Complex Gwacheon.



This has been KBS News' Hwang Da-ye reporting from the rally in front of the CIO headquarters.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!