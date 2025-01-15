Detention center for Pres. Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon is expected to be detained at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province once the investigation is concluded.



This will be the first time a sitting president has been held in a detention center.



Let's connect to the Seoul Detention Center.



Reporter Yeo So-yeon! The detention center must be getting prepared as well.



How will President Yoon be accommodated?



[Report]



Yes, President Yoon will come to the Seoul Detention Center, where I am, once the investigation at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is completed.



Since the arrest warrant is valid for 48 hours, he will be detained here during the time he is not being interrogated.



President Yoon will be held in the 'Waiting Room for Arrested Suspects' inside the detention center.



This is a space where suspects awaiting a warrant review are kept.



Typically, he will not be detained with other suspects, so it is expected that he will use this space alone.



As the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is expected to request a detention warrant before the arrest warrant expires, President Yoon will likely wait for the results of the detention warrant review here.



If the court issues a detention warrant, considering that President Yoon is a sitting president, it is highly likely that he will be assigned to a solitary confinement cell.



In correctional facilities such as detention centers or prisons, it is common to use shared cells.



However, inmates deemed inappropriate to share a room with others can be placed in solitary confinement at the discretion of the correctional authorities.



Former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, who were previously detained in correctional facilities, also used solitary confinement.



Additionally, since it is the first time a sitting president is being held in a detention center, it is reported that the Ministry of Justice and the Security Office are discussing security and safety measures.



This has been Yeo So-yeon from KBS News at the Seoul Detention Center.



