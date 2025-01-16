News 9

Yoon to be detained for 48 hours

[Anchor]

The CIO has 48 hours to secure President Yoon's custody, until the morning of the 17th.

By then at the latest, they must decide whether to request a detention warrant.

Reporter Jin Sun-min covers the upcoming investigation and trial procedures.

[Report]

The CIO must either release President Yoon or request aa detention warrant within 48 hours after executing the arrest warrant.

The deadline is until 10:33 AM the day after tomorrow.

With former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and other suspects in the insurrection case already detained, there is a significant possibility that a detention warrant will also be requested for President Yoon.

[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "Unlike an arrest warrant, a request for a detention warrant mainly considers concerns about evidence destruction, flight risk, or the seriousness of the crime."]

Even if a request for a detention warrant is being prepared, it is still unclear whether it will be filed with the Seoul Western District Court like the previous two arrest warrants or, as claimed by President Yoon's side, with the Seoul Central District Court.

Regardless of which court it is, if an arrest warrant is issued, the prosecution must decide whether to indict within 20 days.

If the indictment proceeds, President Yoon could stand trial as a defendant as early as next month.

However, the CIO does not have the authority to directly indict President Yoon.

Therefore, once the investigation is somewhat concluded, they must request an indictment from the prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

The CIO and the prosecution have agreed to split the 20 days in half, with each conducting investigations for ten days.

[Kim Seok-woo/Deputy Minister of Justice/Dec. 10, 2024/Legislative and Judiciary Committee of the National Assembly: "Currently, if the CIO detains President Yoon, it has been agreed that they will conduct their investigation for 10 days, and the prosecution will conduct theirs for 10 days..."]

In fact, the CIO transferred the case of Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho to the military prosecution just eight days after his arrest, but CIO officials remained cautious, stating that the situation regarding President Yoon is "fluid."

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.

