CIO's process of Yoon's arrest

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look back at the process leading up to President Yoon's arrest.

The investigative agency made several requests for him to appear, but he refused each time, and the execution of the arrest warrant was also blocked by force, leading to a prolonged standoff.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the details.

[Report]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested President Yoon, who is facing charges of being the leader of an insurrection, to appear three times last month.

However, President Yoon's side did not even accept the summons.

As a result, on Dec. 30, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested an arrest warrant for a sitting president from the court for the first time in constitutional history.

The court issued the arrest warrant after 33 hours.

On the fourth day after the warrant was issued, Jan. 3, 150 members of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and police investigation team attempted the first execution of the warrant at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

However, it ended in failure.

Due to a numerical disadvantage compared to the security personnel, the team failed to breach the barriers and withdrew after 5.5 hours.

This was when the security office had repeatedly announced its intention to block the execution.

However, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials faced controversy over its investigative capabilities, stating that it did not anticipate the strong resistance from the security office as the reason for the failure of the first execution.

[Park Kyun-taek/Democratic Party Member/Jan. 7: "(Has the CIO) done anything right so far? They only did what Yoon Suk Yeol, the suspect, liked."]

While the CIO was cornered, the presidential security office fortified the residence by installing more barbed wire and barricades.

Even on Jan. 6, the last day of the arrest warrant's validity, the CIO unilaterally announced that it would transfer the execution of the arrest warrant to the police, which led to a farce of retracting the announcement due to police backlash.

As the validity period of the arrest warrant expired, the CIO reapplied for the warrant and received it again.

Only then did the CIO begin to focus on thorough preparation rather than quick execution.

[Oh Dong-woon/Director of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials/Jan. 7: "We prepared meticulously with the determination that the second execution of the warrant would be the last."]

After completing their preparations, the CIO and the police launched a large-scale execution early this morning (1.15), and President Yoon, who had refused both the appearance and the execution of the warrant, was arrested.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

