Arrest and search warrant details

The details of the second arrest warrant and search warrant issued for President Yoon have been specifically disclosed.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



The anti-corruption agency and the police presented the search warrant to President Yoon's legal team in front of the presidential residence.



At the top of the warrant, the name "Yoon Suk Yeol" is listed along with the charge of "leader of an insurrection."



The specific criminal charges against President Yoon were also clearly stated.



The warrant includes allegations that he conspired with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo to declare an unconstitutional and illegal emergency martial law and issued an illegal proclamation that prohibited political activities of the National Assembly.



It also specifies the allegation that he used the military and police to block the National Assembly, obstructing the voting rights of lawmakers who demanded the lifting of the emergency martial law, and attempted to arrest and detain National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and party leaders, which did not meet the criteria for arrest.



The execution period of the warrant is until the 21st, and its validity period is about twice as long as the first warrant.



It can also be executed before sunrise and after sunset, and given the difficulty in locating President Yoon, not only the presidential residence but also his private residence and safe houses are included in the search targets.



It was stated that it is difficult to confirm his movements through the security service or the presidential office, and if President Yoon uses a secured phone, it would be challenging to track his location, necessitating the search.



The phrase "exceptions to the application of Articles 110 and 111 of the Criminal Procedure Act," which was controversial during the issuance of the first warrant, was not included in this warrant.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



