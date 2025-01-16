News 9

Yoon’s 2nd hearing set for tomorrow

[Anchor]

There is also interest in how the second hearing for the impeachment trial scheduled for tomorrow (1.16) will proceed.

It seems that President Yoon will not attend the impeachment trial tomorrow due to his arrest.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has summarized the impact of President Yoon's arrest on the impeachment trial.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's second hearing is set to take place tomorrow at 2 PM.

For President Yoon to attend, permission from the CIO is required, but regardless of whether permission is granted, President Yoon's side has stated that they will not attend the Constitutional Court for now.

[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's attorney: "In a situation where this investigation is ongoing until tomorrow, is it possible for him to attend the impeachment trial?"]

President Yoon's side claims that the National Assembly has withdrawn the charge of insurrection from the grounds for impeachment and is demanding a re-vote on the impeachment.

They have also stated that if these issues are resolved, the President will actively attend, but the Constitutional Court has already dismissed a request from President Yoon to initiate a hearing on this claim once.

The decision document regarding President Yoon's request to disqualify the judges, which was unanimously dismissed by all seven judges in the first hearing, was also made public today.

The Constitutional Court judged that President Yoon's request to disqualify Justice Jeong Gye-seon was based only on "subjective suspicion, and there are no objective circumstances that make it difficult to expect a fair trial."

The Constitutional Court is expected to continue the hearing by listening to the National Assembly's impeachment grounds and President Yoon's side's responses during tomorrow's hearing.

The impeachment trial can proceed even if the parties do not attend, so it seems that the hearing will continue even if President Yoon does not attend.

However, if the CIO, after completing its investigation, obtains a detention warrant for President Yoon, it would imply that the charges have been significantly substantiated, which could influence the Constitutional Court's judgment.

Ahead of the substantive hearing, it has been reported that President Yoon's side submitted a response to the Constitutional Court stating that the military breaking the windows of the National Assembly during the martial law was for the purpose of maintaining order.

This response also reportedly includes claims that the 'prohibition of National Assembly activities' in the martial law proclamation was a misquotation of past proclamations.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

