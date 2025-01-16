News 9

Int'l media cover Yoons' arrest

[Anchor]

The U.S. government has stated that it recognizes the efforts to uphold the constitution in relation to President Yoon's arrest.

Global media outlets have also quickly reported on President Yoon's arrest as a major news story.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

The White House, through a statement from the National Security Council spokesperson, acknowledged the efforts of the South Korean government and citizens to uphold the constitution.

It also reaffirmed that it will continue to cooperate with the South Korean government led by Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

U.S. media, including CNN, reported that it was fortunate there were no violent incidents during President Yoon's arrest.

[CNN Report: "The worst fears of whether or not there would be some sort of outbreak of violence, at least that seems to be abated at least for now."]

The New York Times noted that President Yoon was not handcuffed and was transported in a presidential vehicle rather than a police car.

Japanese media, including NHK, also reported live on the unprecedented arrest of a sitting president in South Korea.

The Japanese government stated that it is closely monitoring the situation in South Korea with special and significant interest.

[Hayashi Yoshimasa/Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary: "I believe the importance of Japan-South Korea relations remains unchanged in the current strategic environment."]

China's CCTV also focused its main news coverage on the situation in South Korea.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized a general stance instead of providing specific comments.

[Guo Jiakun/Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: "China and South Korea are important neighbors and cooperative partners. China wishes to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations with South Korea."]

The British daily Guardian analyzed that President Yoon's arrest suggests that the rule of law is gaining prominence in South Korea.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

