Deputy security chief not arrested

입력 2025.01.16 (00:30)

[Anchor]

The police did not arrest Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service, today (1.15), despite having an arrest warrant.

They considered that his priority was to protect the president and received a promise that he would appear in the future.

This is reporter Jeong Jae-woo.

[Report]

Early in the morning, a large-scale investigative team was deployed in front of the presidential residence to execute the arrest warrant.

The purpose was to execute the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, but there was another target for arrest as well.

["The National Office of Investigation has come to execute the arrest warrant for Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon."]

After the CIO investigators and the police arrest team entered the residence, there were speculations about the arrest of Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon, but the police did not arrest him today.

A police official stated, "Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon is focused on the president's security" and explained, "Considering the security issue, we did not arrest him today."

It seems that this decision was made considering that Deputy Chief Kim is currently in charge of the president's security duties following the resignation of former Chief Park Jong-joon.

Instead, the police received a promise from Deputy Chief Kim that he would appear at the police station in the future.

Currently, the police are investigating a total of five current and former leaders of the Presidential Security Service, including former Chief Park Jong-joon, on charges of obstruction of special public duties.

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Chief of Police: "Regarding the first execution of the arrest warrant on January 3, we are currently investigating five individuals, including the chief of the security service, on charges of obstruction of special public duties."]

Among them, two, including former Chief Park Jong-joon, appeared at the police last week and have already been investigated.

The police plan to summon Deputy Chief Kim on the 17th and Director Lee Kwang-woo on the 18th to investigate who led the obstruction of the execution of the warrant and whether there were any orders to use force.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

