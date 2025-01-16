Yoon arrives at detention center

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon's investigation by the CIO ended around 9:40 AM.



He has now moved to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province and has arrived.



This is the first time in South Korea's constitutional history that a sitting president has been detained in a detention center.



We will connect to our reporter at the Seoul Detention Center.



Yeo So-yeon, President Yoon has arrived at the detention center.



How will he be accommodated, and what are the next procedures?



[Report]



Yes, President Yoon just arrived at the Seoul Detention Center after completing the investigation at the CIo headquarters.



A vehicle presumed to be carrying President Yoon was captured passing through the main gate of the detention center.



Since the arrest warrant is valid for 48 hours, President Yoon will be detained here during the time he is not being investigated.



President Yoon will be placed in the 'waiting room for detained suspects' inside the detention center.



This is a space where suspects awaiting a detention warrant review are held.



It is expected that he will use this space alone, as it is uncommon for him to be detained with other suspects.



As the CIO is expected to request a detention warrant before the arrest warrant expires, President Yoon is likely to wait for the results of the warrant review here.



If the court issues a detention warrant, considering that President Yoon is a sitting president, it is highly likely that he will be assigned to a solitary confinement cell.



In correctional facilities, such as detention centers or prisons, shared cells are common.



However, inmates deemed inappropriate to share a room with other inmates can be placed in solitary confinement at the discretion of the correctional authorities.



Former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, who were previously detained in correctional facilities, also used solitary confinement.



Additionally, since it is the first time a sitting president has been detained in a detention center, the Ministry of Justice and the Presidential Security Service are reportedly discussing security and safety measures.



This has been Yeo So-yeon from KBS News at the Seoul Detention Center.



